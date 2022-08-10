 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Five things to know about Alexandria football heading into the 2022 season

calhoun co football media day 019 tw.jpg

Alexandria football coach Todd Ginn talks during Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day as players D.J. Argo (left) and Antonio Ross look on.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Alexandria at a glance

Five things to know about Alexandria football heading into the 2022 season:

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.