Alexandria at a glance
Five things to know about Alexandria football heading into the 2022 season:
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
—Todd Ginn enters his fifth season as Alexandria’s head coach. At 36-11, he has more wins through his first four seasons than any coach in Alexandria history. His late father, Larry Ginn, has the next-best total at 30-17 in his first four seasons. Lou Scales was 20-14-3.
—Alexandria won its first 11 games of 2021 before falling to Parker in the second round of the playoffs. The Valley Cubs outscored opponents 513-158 on the season.
—A lot of Alexandria’s production graduated last season, including Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Javais McGhee. Four of Alexandria’s six all-state players graduated. Also graduated are receiver Ryan Scott and all-state fullback/linebacker Jake Upton, leaving only Antonio Ross among last season’s “Four Horsemen.”
—Highlighting the returning group for the Valley Cubs are two returning all-state players … Ross, who produced at running back/wide receiver/safety/kick returner, and kicker Cleat Forrest. Running back Ty Brown and wide receiver T.K. Downie look to step into bigger roles on offense. Damarkus Williams, who starred as an outside linebacker/defensive end in 2021, will get a chance to show his athleticism on offense this season.
—Realignment didn’t change much in Alexandria’s Class 5A region. Still aligned with the Valley Cubs are Leeds, Lincoln, Moody and St. Clair County. Gone are Center Point, Corner and Hayden. Southside and Springville moved down from 6A into Alexandria’s region. In non-region play, Alexandria retains long-standing rival Jacksonville. The Valley Cubs will also play Clay Central and Talladega.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
