Five things to know about Alexandria football 2021

Five facts about the Valley Cubs as they enter the 2021 season:
—Alexandria enters its fourth season with Todd Ginn as its head football coach. He’s 25-10, having directed the Valley Cubs to the playoffs three times. They made their deepest run under Ginn last season, reaching the quarterfinals (third round) before falling to eventual Class 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove.
—Alexandria finished 11-2 a year ago, falling only to Piedmont and Pleasant Grove. The Valley Cubs won the 5A, Region 6 title, finishing 7-0 in region play. They beat West Point and Parker in the playoffs.
—The transfer trend gaveth and tooketh away from Alexandria. Most notably, running back/safety Ronnie Royal, widely regarded as a top 2024 prospect, transferred to Gulf Shores. Running back/linebacker Nick Merriweather transferred to Oxford. The Valley Cubs also got two transfers from Pleasant Valley: Damon Parr, an all-state and All-Calhoun County offensive lineman in Class 3A; and 1A-3A All-Calhoun County running back Jake Upton.
—While the loss of Royal will be felt, the Valley Cubs return the other two players who made up last season’s “Three-Headed Monster” in the backfield. Quarterback Javais McGhee and wide receiver/back Antonio Ross are back. Parr will help Alexandria plug graduation holes left in the offensive line, an underappreciated key to Alexandria’s offensive production last season.
—Alexandria will play a home-and-away flip of last year’s schedule, which makes it more challenging in non-region play but has its upsides in region play. The Valley Cubs will play non-region games at rival Jacksonville and at Piedmont. Alexandria will get Leeds and Center Point, the second- and third-place teams in their region last season, at home.