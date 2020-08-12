Five things to know about Alexandria football 2020

Five things to know about Alexandria football heading into the 2020 season:
—Todd Ginn enters his third season as a head coach, after two strong seasons. The Valley Cubs made the playoffs in year one and nearly upset Madison Academy in the first round. In 2019, Alexandria beat Sylacauga in the first round and fell to Madison County 28-27 in the second round. Alexandria is 14-8 under Ginn.
—Realignment changed Alexandria’s region picture completely. Gone are Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Etowah, Sardis and Southside from what was Class 5A, Region 6. The Region 6 lineup for 2020 and 2021 will include Center Point, Corner, Hayden, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody and St. Clair County.
—Alexandria’s non-region schedule is attractive. The Valley Cubs will open with their annual rivalry game against Jacksonville, play long-standing opponent Cleburne County at midseason and finish the regular season against fellow Calhoun County-based rival Piedmont. In all-time series, Alexandria leads Jacksonville 50-28-4, Cleburne County 45-19-1 and Piedmont 39-10-4.
—Key losses for Alexandria include running back Nate McCallum, linebacker Devin Burton and lineman Layton Ellison. McCallum and now-freshman standout Ronnie Royal formed Alexandria’s highly successful “wildcat” backfield battery last season. Burton was considered Alexandria’s top defender and Ellison one of its top linemen. All were All-Calhoun County picks last season.
—Royal leads the list of key returnees, having emerged as one of Calhoun County’s top talents while starting as a running back and defensive back as an eighth-grader. He started in the defensive backfield as a seventh-grader. He took the snap in the “wildcat” last season. The Valley Cubs also return all-county athletes Antonio Ross, Javais McGhee, who will share the ball-handling roles with Royal. Fullback/defensive lineman Dekari Garrett, another all-county pick, returns. So do four of five starters on the offensive line, led by all-county picks Drew Brown and Jacob McCulley, and all-county tight end Grady Trantham. Quarterback Wesley Wright also gives the Valley Cubs a passing dimension, and McGhee can handle quarterbacking. Alexandria is experienced and two- or three-deep at most positions.