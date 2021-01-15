Five storylines: What you'll be talking about at the Calhoun County tournament

The Calhoun County basketball tournament turns 70 this year, and shouldn’t we all age so well.
The tournament, which starts Saturday at Saks High School then moves to Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday, has grown into one of Alabama’s top county championships. The county is small enough for competitors and fans to know each other but large enough to have 15 high schools, 14 that play varsity basketball.
Some teams are regular competitors to advance to the Northeast Regional and even Final Four, leading to exciting semifinals and championships.
Anniston is the defending girls champion and Oxford the defending boys champion. Both Anniston teams enter this year’s tournament as the top seeds.
Storylines abound, so let’s get right to them:
1. COVID factor
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, county-tourney games will be limited to 720 fans. All tickets are sold online.
The obvious impact will be sparsely attended games, and the absence of fans will most be felt in the semifinals and finals. Those games typically fill Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Games will also have two-hour windows instead of the normal 90-minute window, giving organizers time to clear the gyms and sanitize between games.
Best advice to all fans? Have patience. These are not normal times.
2. Anniston factor
Anniston’s girls and boys enter as the favorites and have three of the tournament’s biggest individual fan draws.
For the boys, guards Antonio Kite and Malcolm Carlisle have teamed up to become must-watch players. Kite has been one of Calhoun County’s top draws for two years, while Carlisle has spent two years largely on the sideline because of transfers and an eligibility issue at Faith Christian,
Anniston’s girls, the defending 4A state champion, have Allasha Dudley, the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association 4A player of the year.
3. Oxford factor
Oxford carries the No. 2 seed on the boys’ and girls’ side, and the Yellow Jackets are threats to win both brackets.
Both teams are deep and have the athleticism to hang with Anniston, should they match up. Oxford’s boys beat Anniston 65-62 in last year’s final, and Oxford’s girls have their best team in years.
Both are ranked in this week’s ASWA poll, with the girls at No. 9 in Class 6A and the boys at No. 8.
4. White Plains factor
White Plains’ boys, seeded third, beat Anniston 70-54 on Tuesday, gaining a regular-season split with the Bulldogs. Anniston won the first meeting 62-54.
A better-coached team, one won’t find. Veteran White Plains coach Chris Randall is one of the county’s best.
He has a group of players who have played together for a long time, including all-state forward Brody Baker. If the Wildcats are hitting 3-point shots, they can beat anyone in the field.
5. Others to watch
Jacksonville’s girls, seeded third, have one of the tourney’s top players in Kayla Broom. The Golden Eagles are always a threat to go deep
Another team to watch in the girls’ field is No. 4 Ohatchee, which boasts all-state Tori Vice and center Jorda Crook, one of the county’s top posts who brings her volleyball chops to hear in basketball.
On the boys’ side, No. 4 seed Jacksonville has the athleticism to go deep, and No. 5 Piedmont is a mystery. The Bulldogs always get a late start because of football, and a team quarantine shut them down between Dec. 29 and Friday.
Piedmont’s Alex Odam comes in as one of the county’s top players, along with Alexandria center Landan Williams. Also, watch out for Pleasant Valley’s Joshua Ballew, who passed the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.