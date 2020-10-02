Five prep storylines: Strong QB play in Calhoun County, Piedmont power, and an intriguing matchup

Piedmont turned another unexpected Friday night off into victory over a team four classes higher. Jacksonville enters Week 2 of quarantine.
Clay Central rallied and sent a message to Pleasant Grove, should they meet again. Anniston pushed Class 5A Center Point to the limit.
Oxford hung another laugher on Gadsden City. Pleasant Valley and Donoho turned their rescheduled game into an instant classic.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Strong QB play
A look around Calhoun County finds strong quarterback play, from dual-threat signal callers to leaders of run-dominated offenses:
—Trey Higgins, Oxford: 77-for-113 passing (68 percent), 1,327 yards, 22 touchdowns; 476 rushing yards on 49 attempts, seven touchdowns; responsible for 29 total touchdowns, 1,803 total yards.
—Jack Hayes, Piedmont: 46-65, 651 yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception; 32 rushes for 80 yards, three touchdowns.
—Jett Smith, Wellborn: 531 yards rushing, also 75 tackles at middle linebacker.
—Eli Ennis, Ohatchee: 85 rushes, 708 yards, eight touchdowns; 6-for-9 passing, 149 yards, two touchdowns.
—Sean Parnell, Saks: 59 rushes, 458 yards, four touchdowns; 37-for-63, 424 yards, one touchdown.
—Jaden Chatman, White Plains: 76-140, 1,141 yards, seven touchdowns; 56 rushes, 306 yards, five touchdowns.
—Kamron Sandlin, Anniston: 956 yards passing, eight touchdowns; 175 yards rushing, three touchdowns.
—Jim Ogle, Jacksonville: One of the county’s most promising young quarterbacks missed two games because of contact tracing, and Jacksonville announced two COVID-19-related forfeits last week.
2. That Class 3A region
It was a replacement game and won’t count, but a 3A power beat a 7A team on the field when Piedmont beat Grissom last week. It’s back to reality this week, however, as Piedmont takes on Ohatchee, another of 3A, Region 5’s powers.
It’s been quite a year for the region. Piedmont has beaten a 4A team and a 7A team. Wellborn beat two 4A teams, and so has Ohatchee. Saks and Glencoe each beat a 5A team.
Saks just went on the road and pounded Geraldine, a perennial 3A playoff team that was 3-1 coming into the game — this after losing to Region 5 powers Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in consecutive weeks.
The region proves its superiority every week, and it’s tough on its members.
3. Intriguing matchup
Anniston’s 4A, Region 4 game with White Plains this week could be a classic.
Both teams have suffered disappointing seasons, but both teams played arguably their best games last week. Anniston, coming off its strategic open date, put 5A Center Point on upset alert, and White Plains whipped 5A’s Elmore County on the road.
Winless Anniston came close enough to smell its first victory. White Plains got a taste of confidence, and Wildcat upperclassmen remember the 7-0 scare they gave Anniston in 2018, the last time the Bulldogs came to White Plains.
4. Strategic open dates
Ohatchee’s Sept. 25 open date came after an early season schedule that included two 4A teams, Cleburne County and Anniston, plus region foes Wellborn, Hokes Bluff and Saks. The open date came ahead of playing 3A state champion Piedmont in one of the region’s marquee matchups.
How does Ohatchee do after open dates? The Indians beat Ranburne in de facto region championship games in 2018 and 2019. Ohatchee lost to Piedmont in de facto region championship games in 2016 and 2017.
See the trend in how Ohatchee coach Scott Martin schedules open dates?
5. Big and bad
Alexandria is Calhoun County’s second-largest high school, and the Valley Cubs’ season very much parallels Oxford’s.
The Valley Cubs beat last season’s state runner-up one classification down, Jacksonville. Oxford beat Pleasant Grove.
Alexandria dominates its new region, a trend likely to continue Friday against Hayden. Oxford went into halftime with leads of 42-0, 42-0 and 41-0 in its first three region games.
Alexandria averages 45.8 points a game and gives up 14.
Oxford averages 44.8 points. Take out the opener against 7A champion and nationally ranked Thompson, and the Yellow Jackets give up 15.2.