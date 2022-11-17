 Skip to main content
Five prep storylines: Piedmont, Anniston, Handley the last three still standing

piedmont action-bc_1.jpg

Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes tries to drop a pass to his running back.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

And then there were three coverage-area teams.

Anniston, Handley and Piedmont carry on in the AHSAA quarterfinals this week. Anniston plays host to Andalusia, and Handley goes to Catholic-Montgomery in Class 4A, and Piedmont plays host to Gordo in 3A.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.