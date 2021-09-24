Five prep storylines: Jacksonville-Piedmont, Heflin-Alexandria highlight week of non-region action

There’s a theme in this week’s storylines ... things that make you go, hmmm.
It’s that midseason week where teams play non-region games, most of them rematches from last year. Some play out-of-state teams.
Last year’s outcome would seem to make this year’s outcome easy to forecast, but then some teams have very different rosters this year.
Let’s muddle through this week’s storylines:
1. Weaver
The Bearcats want very badly to get back into the win column, three weeks after ending a 21-game losing streak but having lost big to Pleasant Valley and Piedmont since.
Up next comes a Class 1A team ... from Georgia.
The long-awaited game against Armuchee, a Weaver COVID forfeit last year, arrives. Weaver is an Alabama 3A team that’s struggled in recent years. Armuchee is a 3-0 Georgia A team that just beat AA Coosa.
Hmmmmmm.
2. Wellborn
The 3A Panthers got their first victory in a big way Friday, 57-14 over Pleasant Valley, and face 4A Hamilton at home this week.
Wellborn pummeled Hamitlon 55-7 on the road last year, but this year’s Wellborn team has a very different roster. Hamilton, a 5-6 team a year ago, is 4-1 this year.
Hmmmmmm.
3. Anniston
The 4A Bulldogs (3-1) suffered their first loss, 21-20 at Cherokee County, two weeks ago and had an open date to figure things out.
The “revenge tour” goes this week to Center Point, the last team to beat Anniston during the Bulldogs’ 0-5 start a year ago. The 5A Eagles got out of Lott-Mosby Stadium after a 24-22 sweat.
Anniston is a much different team than last year, better than it was during that 0-5 start.
Center Point appeared down in blowout losses to Fairfield and Alexandria this season but got well, putting 40-or-more points on Lincoln and Moody over the last two weeks. The Eagles are playing at home against Anniston.
Hmmmmmm.
4. Jacksonville-Piedmont
Had enough hmmmmmming? Let’s talk one of the two most attractive non-region matchups on the schedule this week.
Jacksonville (3-2) has won two in a row after losses to Alexandria and Anniston. Jim Ogle’s return at quarterback since sitting out the Anniston game has netted the Golden Eagles 48 and 35 points against White Plains and Munford, respectively.
But Jacksonville remains young on defense, and Piedmont has lots of proven offensive firepower with quarterback Jack Hayes et al.
They’ll play at Piedmont because Jacksonville had to forfeit this matchup a year ago.
5. Heflin-Alexandria
Cleburne County (4-1) is coming off of its first loss of the season, a predictable setback in a 4A, Region 4 clash with top-ranked and defending state champion Handley.
Alexandria looks a lot like the 5A version of Handley ... lots of offensive weapons.
There’s lots of history in this rivalry, with Alexandria having won the past seven matchups and holding a 46-19-1 edge.
It’s good to see this game with both teams having strong seasons again.