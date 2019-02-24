Spring Garden boys, welcome to Birmingham.
Here are keys to your rooms. Just holler if you need a wakeup call. Be on time when the bus leaves for dinner and practice.
Ah, the life. Spring Garden’s girls basketball program knows it well. The boys have had capable teams in recent years, but they always shared an area and a regional with Sacred Heart.
Reclassification shipped Sacred Heart up to 2A this season, and Spring Garden won the Northeast Regional. Same school, same coach, new deal.
Spring Garden (25-6) will play St. Luke's Episcopal (16-9) in Monday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal. The other semifinal, set for 10:30 a.m., pits Decatur Heritage (30-4) and Georgiana (27-5).
The final is Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Here are five things the Panthers need to do to bring back another state crown:
1. Sixth-man factor
Guard Isiah Sanchez went from the starting lineup to sixth man a few weeks back, and the move has worked for the Panthers. He averaged 28 minutes and 24.5 points in two Northeast Regional games, good enough to finish as that tournament’s most valuable player. The Chicago native, who came to Spring Garden by way of Wetumpka, plays at a big-city pace, even if it means he must take it easy when the game starts. He’ll be a key factor in Birmingham.
2. Playing big
Spring Garden has no player taller than 6-foot-2, but 6-0 sophomore Weston Kirk plays big in the post. Like big brother Easton, who transferred from Spring Garden and became a multisport star at Piedmont, he’s strong. Weston, who transferred back to Spring Garden, can also shoot well enough to make another team’s post player pay for conceding the outside. He has the skills to allow Spring Garden to play its game.
3. Plainview factor
Plainview won a 3A title last year playing with a team similar to Spring Garden’s. The Bears have, essentially, all guards. They speed up the game, get ball movement and shoot. Their defense is an underrated part of their game and the reason they win on nights when 3-pointers don’t fall as much. Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin has borrowed some things from Plainview and put them to work with his team. He, too, relies on guard play and half-court defense as his bedrocks. It’s a formula proven to work.
4. Savvy coaching
Whether boys or girls basketball, Austin can coach. He’ll come as prepared or more so than any other coach in Birmingham, and he knows what it takes to win there. While devastated that his girls team fell in the regional final, it means the double-duty coach can focus on the boys in the Final Four. He’s very motivated to see the boys program reach the pinnacle, like the girls program has. If there’s a way, he’ll find it.
5. Relax, play
One thing Austin hasn’t had to do in a long time is take to Birmingham a team that hasn’t been there. It might be time for him to bust out the Norman Dale speech from "Hoosiers." What’s outside the lines in Legacy Arena looks bigger than anything his team sees with regularity, and depth perception has been known to affect unaccustomed shooters. Still, what’s between the lines comes standard. Basketball is basketball, and this Spring Garden team plays it well.