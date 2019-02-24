Another year, another state-tournament berth for Sacred Heart’s boys basketball team.
The Cardinals (22-11) will make their sixth trip to the Final Four in as many years, opening play in Monday’s 2A semifinals against Calhoun (27-7). Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart won 1A titles the past four years and will seek its first state title in 2A. This after the Alabama High School Athletic Association instituted a new competitive-fairness rule, forcing schools that achieve enough points in a three-year span in a particular sport to step up in classification in that sport.
The other 2A boys semifinal pits Tanner (27-6) and Central Coosa (21-4), who play Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The 2A boys final is Friday at 10:45 a.m. in Legacy Arena.
Here are five things the Cardinals need to do to bring back another state crown:
1. Experience
This Sacred Heart team will have new front men, in terms of the major players, than the teams what made the school’s past five Birmingham trips. Gone are the big-three stars, Diante Wood, D.J. Heath and Kevion Nolan. Wood was a senior last year and three-time tourney MVP. Transfer Jayden Stone, considered a four-star recruit, is the top scorer, but others have been there with Sacred Heart. Khalil Watkins, for example, will make his fourth state-tourney appearance.
2. The Stone factor
As it was with Wood, especially last year, Stone is the first option. He’s shown out in postseason, coming up biggest when the Cardinals have made their biggest runs. He’s had a few slow first halves, but he’s proven to be hard to stop for four quarters. He gets to do his thing on the state’s biggest stage this week.
3. Other options
It’s never been just one guy that got Sacred Heart to the top. Murdock Simmons was an invaluable factor last year, along with Watkins. Watkins has been the area-tournament MVP the last two years and made the all-Northeast Regional team this year. Guard Caleb Brown, center Aaron Moore and forward Cade Landers area all capable.
4. Under-the-radar options
Sacred Heart’s Birmingham trips have typically produced unexpected headliners. Backup guard Kavarri Ross put up an MVP offensive performance after Heath fouled early out in 2015. Simmons made big plays a year later, before he became an on-radar option. Whom might that guy be this year? Perhaps Jack Miller, who came up with big plays in Sacred Heart’s regular-season victory over Anniston?
5. Keep playing together
For all of the star power that Sacred Heart’s teams have brought to their run of championships, the Cardinals and their head coach, Ralpheal Graves, deserve credit for keeping egos in check. They’ve always played well together. The latest Sacred Heart team does as well. That becomes most vital at Birmingham, when challenging moments like Georgiana’s 2018 rally against the Cardinals inevitably arise.
