Here the Anniston girls go again, to Birmingham for the state semifinals. Here the Bulldogs go again, seeking their first title.
Veteran Anniston coach Eddie Bullock will take his and Anniston’s sixth girls team to the Final Four, where the Bulldogs (28-4) will play Greensboro (24-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Rogers (30-3) will play Childersburg (33-1) in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m. The final is Friday at 4 p.m.
Anniston is back in Birmingham for the first time since 2016 with a different cast of players, but it’s a team built to win. Guard Allasha Dudley can score, and Bullock has four 6-footers to rotate in the post.
Here are five things the Bulldogs need to do to bring back another state crown:
1. Deadly Dudley
Dudley is a shooter/scorer with a shooter’s mentality. Between experience in high school season and summer-ball play, she’s seen just about any challenge she’ll face in Birmingham. She just needs to do what she does. If she’s shooting well, it makes Anniston’s post presence that much harder to crowd.
2. Them bigs, though
Center Toniah Foster brings height, strength, good mobility for a center and offensive skill. Forwards Tekyia Jackson, Kiana Montgomery and Unrayasia Barclay bring athleticism and length. Bullock says he even sees Montgomery dunking before she graduates. Anniston’s post rotation brings the ability to score down low and keep an offensive possession alive with rebounds. The Bulldogs had 42 offensive rebounds in their two Northeast Regional games. Anniston can also make hard to get the ball inside and harder to get an unchallenged shot up.
3. Defensive specialist
Senior Jordyn Johnson doesn’t score a lot, but she’s in the starting lineup for a reason. She’ll defend the other team’s top perimeter scorer and do it with an attitude. She lightens Dudley’s defensive responsibilities, which keeps her legs fresh for shooting. Johnson is that player every championship team needs, either in the starting lineup or coming off the bench.
4. Improved free-throw shooting
Anniston struggled at the free-throw line during the Northeast Regional, going 27-for-61 in two games. A team that gets that many free-throw opportunities can be darned-near unbeatable by hitting at least 70 percent of them. What happened at regional was a bit of an aberration, compared to what’s happened most of the season. Perhaps it’s time for Bullock to go all Norman Dale and give the measurements speech. No matter the area around it, the free-throw line is always 15 feet from the goal, and the goal is always 10 feet from the floor.
5. Relax, play
Nobody has to say Anniston has gone to Birmingham six times without winning a title, but such stats can affect the psyche. The longer the string goes, that harder it can be to break it. Fact is, Anniston has the kind of team that wins championships, probably the best team Anniston has taken to Birmingham since 2009. That 2009 team ran into loaded Midfield in the final, but Anniston could be that team in this year’s field. Too, there’s another side to stats. The more times a team goes to Birmingham, the greater the chance it will win a title.