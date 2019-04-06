The annual Calhoun County track and field competition returns to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on Monday. If it rains Monday, the meet will move to Tuesday. Oxford is the defending champion for the boys. Alexandria won the girls' title last year. Competition begins at 9 a.m. Admission for the one-day event is $6.
Here are five bits of information to keep in mind:
1. Always improving
Meet records have been set regularly over the past four years. Last year, Weaver’s Robert Gaines set the standard in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.74 seconds. Matthew Moore of White Plains cleared a record 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault. Oxford’s 4x800-meter relay team of Oxford Kendrick Foster, James Elrod, Reed Robinson and Shane Denman ran a record 8 minutes, 23.22 seconds.
Among the girls, Savannah Yates of White Plains cleared 9-7 in the pole vault. Yates held the old record as well of 9-6 in 2017. Oxford sprinter Shania Vincent tied the 100-meter dash record with her time of 12.49 seconds. Victoria Rimpsey of Oxford did 12.49 in 2011.
2. Some don’t change
The oldest county-meet records still on the books date back to 1985. That year, Michael Brooks of Anniston covered 800 meters in 1:59.88. Darrell Malone of Jacksonville was clocked at 10.67 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Malone went on to play football at Jacksonville State and for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
The oldest girls’ record is also the 800 meters and dates back to 1987 when Janet Hollingsworth of White Plains, now Janet Sparks, finished in 2:23.06.
3. 2019's best bets
Oxford’s Vincent won the girls 100 dash in 12.22 seconds on the Choccolocco Park track three weeks ago. Anything close to that Monday and she’ll hold the 100 dash record by herself.
4. One-day meet
Allotting one day for the county meet is a relatively recent decision. As late as 2008, the Calhoun County meet was a two-day affair.
The one-day meet seems particularly harsh for distance runners. Jacksonville’s Rebecca Hearn holds the girls records at 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Her record in the 3,200 came in 2015. She established the 1,600 record in 2016.
Morgan Silvers Jr. of Oxford set the boys records for 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters in 1991 but that year’s meet lasted two days.
5. Matchups to watch
In 2018, Oxford’s Vincent and Alexandria’s Karlee Walker finished first and second in all three dashes with Vincent winning all three. Pleasant Valley’s Trinity Roberts won the 800 meters and Alexandria’s Abby Nunnelly was second. Nunnelly won at 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Roberts finished third at 1,600 and second at 3,200.
Gaines and Damecus Thomas of Anniston each cleared 6-2 in the boys high jump last year with Thomas winning on misses. Oxford’s Devion Ball, Jaquan Ball of Oxford and Jewels Gray were the top three, in that order, in last year’s triple jump. All three return, and three weeks ago they finished in the same order again.