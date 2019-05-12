Piedmont makes its third appearance in an Alabama High School Athletic Association baseball championship series this week. The Bulldogs (35-8) play Providence Christian (28-8) of Dothan in Montgomery on Tuesday and Wednesday in the best-of-three series for the Class 3A crown. Piedmont faithful are hoping the third time is indeed a charm. The Bulldogs lost to Trinity Presbyterian in the 2012 championship series and to Gordo in the 2017 final.
1. Offense wins championships
Piedmont scores runs. High school games are typically seven-inning affairs. In 43 games the Bulldogs are averaging almost nine runs per outing despite having several 10-run, mercy-rule victories that lasted less than seven innings. Over the course of the season, Piedmont has posted double-digit runs 19 times.
2. He’s in a groove
Six of the nine players who routinely appear in head coach Matt Deerman’s batting order are hitting over .300. Third baseman/pitcher Bryce Walter leads at .409. Behind Walter are shortstop/pitcher Mason Mohon (.383), first baseman Sean Smith (.378), second baseman Brant Deerman (.370), catcher/designated hitter Jack Hayes (.314) and catcher/designated hitter Nick Johnson (.303). Eight of the nine regulars have on-base percentages over .400. Walter (.577) leads followed by Smith (.487), Deerman (.476), Mohon (.464), center fielder T.J. Fairs (.444), Hayes (.431), pitcher/third baseman Logan Pruitt (.419) and left fielder Austin Estes (.405). Johnson’s on-base percentage is .392. Smith, the clean-up hitter, leads in home runs with six. Walter has four homers, Deerman three and Mohon two. Mohon has 21 doubles among his team-best 54 hits and leads in total bases with 81. Smith has 77 total bases, Deerman 75 and Walter 64.
3. Pitching wins championships
Pruitt has been Piedmont’s first-game starter all season and has fanned 80 opposing batters in 77 1/3 innings. He’s 9-4 on the year with a 2.53 earned run average. Walter is typically the starter in second games. He’s 9-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings. Piedmont has been pushed to a third game only once in the postseason. Mohon got the ball against Lauderdale County in the second round and pitched a masterful seven-inning complete game while winning 9-1. In 31 innings on the mound, he has 27 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA.
4. Defense wins championships
Paterson Field and Riverwalk Stadium are ballparks built for Double-A minor-league teams with players three to five years older than the oldest high school players. Both outfields are spacious. In Fairs, Estes and right fielder Solomon Doss, Piedmont has three fly-ball chasers who can cover lots of ground in a hurry. That will be important in keeping balls hit to the gaps in left center and right center from reaching the wall. Doss has committed just two errors all season. Estes has three errors and Fairs four. Fairs, who leads in stolen bases with 17 and has been caught stealing just once, has 44 outfield putouts and five assists. Estes and Doss each have 27 putouts. Estes has four assists from left field.
5. Wearing it
The Bulldogs aren’t afraid to take one for the team. They have been hit by pitches 107 times. Walter has been drilled 26 times. That’s the same number of bruises as the next two, Smith (15) and Hayes (11), combined. Opposing pitchers have plunked Pruitt and Deerman 10 times each. Mohon and Estes have been hit nine times apiece.