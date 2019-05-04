Oxford High School has a new head football coach in Keith Etheredge, who has a resume full of big wins and championships.
Etheredge, 46, is a grad of Jacksonville State, before embarking on a career as a teacher and coach.
Looking through his resume, there are plenty of tidbits, and we’ve lifted five that you might find interesting.
Five fast facts about Etheredge’s coaching career:
1. Not just football
Etheredge served as head boys basketball coach at Erwin for three seasons during 2001-04.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, which in past years has added basketball records, Etheredge went 8-18 his first season after taking over a struggling program. In 2003, Erwin improved to 18-12, then went 23-10 in 2004. That team advanced to the sub-regional before losing to Ramsay.
After the 2004 basketball season, he returned to his hometown of Leeds and served as an assistant football coach in 2004 and ‘05.
2. Recognizable names
Etheredge served as head coach at Leeds from 2006-15, posting a 107-34 record.
His first win was a 21-0 victory over Ashville in Leeds’ 2006 opener, and local football fans might recognize the name of the opposing coach — Jonathan Nix, now the head coach at Pleasant Valley. That was Nix’s first game as Ashville’s head coach.
He was 4-0 against Weaver, which was coached by Paul Farlow in all four games. He was 5-1 against Wellborn, including 2-1 against current Wellborn coach Jeff Smith, and 3-1 against Alexandria, coached by Frank Tucker.
Etheredge won both meetings against Pleasant Valley, coached by Jeff Davis.
In 2008 and ‘09, Etheredge’s Leeds teams beat White Plains by a combined 84-0. At the time, White Plains was coached by current Oxford principal Heath Harmon.
While at Pell City in 2016-17 before spending 2018 at T.R. Miller in Brewton, Etheredge was 1-1 against Anniston and 0-2 against Oxford by a combined score of 69-3.
3. Piedmont rivalry
While Etheredge was at Leeds, he went 5-3 against Steve Smith’s Piedmont powerhouse. The Greenwave and Piedmont were both in Class 3A, Region 5 in 2008-09. In 2008, Leeds beat Piedmont 35-0 in the regular season, then won again 26-7 in the state quarterfinals before winning a state championship.
In 2009, Leeds won the regular-season matchup again, but it was 14-13 this time. They met again in the playoffs, with Piedmont winning 13-7 in the semifinals before taking a state title the following game.
Etheredge and Smith faced off four more times, with Etheredge winning in 2012 and 2013 and Piedmont winning in 2014 and 2015.
4. State titles
Etheredge made it to the state finals five times at Leeds, beating Cordova in 2008, Hamilton in 2010, losing to Madison Academy in 2013, beating Deshler in 2014 and beating Fayette County in 2015.
Which team was the best?
If you like offense, you could make a case for the 2015 squad, which beat Lance Tucker’s Fayette County squad 55-7 in the state finals. The Greenwave outscored opponents 241-34 in five playoff games.
That team lost regular-season games to Madison Academy 19-14 and Munford 49-48 in overtime. Munford gave Leeds the hardest time in its playoff run, falling 48-20 in the state semifinals.
If you like defense, there’s Etheredge’s 2008 squad, which went 15-0, recorded nine shutouts and allowed only 66 points. Leeds beat Cordova 38-21 in the state finals that year.
5. Post-Leeds time
Etheredge went 6-5 in both seasons at Pell City and 6-5 in his one season at T.R. Miller.
There are three games that stand out in that period. While at Pell City, he scored a couple of victories over Albertville’s Paul Pruitt, a highly regarded coach who has 275 career wins — most of them at Plainview.
At T.R. Miller, Etheredge’s squad played at Flomaton and lost only 20-13 in a Class 3A, Region 1 game. T.R. Miller led 13-6 going into the fourth quarter.
That Flomaton team went on to win a state championship.