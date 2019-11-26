What to know about the Wellborn Panthers:
—Jeff Smith is 74-48 in his 11th season as head coach of his alma mater, 150-103 overall in 22 seasons as a head coach. His 74 wins at Wellborn mark the third most of any coach at the school, behind his Wellborn head coach, Mike Battles Sr. (78), and Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame member Ed Dupree (77).
—Wellborn finished in a three-way tie atop one of Class 3A’s toughest regions and made its first playoff appearance since 2015. The Panthers bagged their first three playoff victories since reaching the 2014 quarterfinals. They made the playoffs in Smith’s first seven seasons as their head coach, and their current semifinal run marks their deepest since reaching the semifinals in 1995, under Allen Quinn.
—The Panthers came close to breaking through to the playoffs in 2018, finishing 5-5 (2-5 region) with one-point region losses to Weaver (30-29) and Pleasant Valley (27-26). The Pleasant Valley game ended with a goal-line stand. Had Wellborn won those games, the Panthers would’ve finished fourth and qualified for the playoffs.
—High hopes became reality on The Hill this season. The Panthers returned all 22 offensive and defensive starters, led by quarterback/linebacker/punter Jett Smith. He enters his second full season as Wellborn’s full-time starter at quarterback and saw extensive action in 2017. Smith, son of the head coach and little brother to Wellborn assistant coach and former quarterback Judd Smith, made first-team all-state at linebacker in 2018 and has scored just about every way imaginable this season.
—Wellborn came through a brutal schedule and then some. The non-conference slate included an Aug. 30 game at Lincoln, a 4A playoff team in 2018. The region slate culminated in back-to-back-to-back games against Randolph County, Pleasant Valley and Piedmont. The Panthers won two of three of those games then three playoff games. In the playoffs, they avenged their lone loss of the season, beating Randolph County 27-20 in the quarterfinals.