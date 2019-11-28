What to know about the Oxford Yellow Jackets:
—Oxford’s first season under head coach Keith Etheredge sees the Yellow Jackets equal their deepest playoff run in Class 6A, reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2011. One of the state’s headliner hires in the offseason, Etheredge adds to a resume that includes four state championships and a runner-up finish, all at Leeds. He’s 137-50 in his 14th season as a head coach, including stays at Pell City and T.R. Miller.
—The Yellow Jackets entered 2019 hoping to break through the hard ceiling of Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville in Class 6A, Region 6 and did, winning two of three games against those teams, including a quarterfinal victory over Clay-Chalkville. Oxford beat two-time defending state champion Pinson Valley in the regular season and plays the Indians again, in the semifinals. Oxford had lost to Clay-Chalkville in the 2017 and 2018 quarterfinals, and Clay-Chalkville went on to lose to Pinson Valley in the semifinals both years.
—Oxford lost big names on offense, with running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey and offensive lineman Clay Webb arguably the biggest. They’re playing for UAB and Georgia, respectively, but 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman Brandon Kirksey has helped running back J.B. Carlisle rush for 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, despite Carlisle missing three-and-a-half games with a rib injury, suffered in the first Pinson Valley game. Etheredge calls Carlisle “the best running back I’ve coached in 20 years.”
—The defense also suffered key losses, led by linebackers Kendall McCallum and Keon Fomby, but there’s no shortage of college talent on that side of the ball. Playmakers like linebacker Jaylen Swain, ends Kristin Booth and Octavius Adair and defensive backs Trequon, Antwon and Delvon Fegans and Malik Satcher have helped Oxford produce eight defensive touchdowns this season.
—Going up against such a talented defense does nothing but help a talented offense, led by quarterback Trey Higgins. In his second year as the full-time starter and third with extended action, Higgins has accounted for 3,015 yards in total offense and 38 touchdowns (29 passing). He needs 98 yards to reaching 1,000 rushing.