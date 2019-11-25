What to know about the Jacksonville Golden Eagles:
—Clint Smith’s eighth season as Jacksonville’s head coach and 18th as a head coach at either Trinity Christian, Saks or Jacksonville marks his deepest playoff run. The Clay County High School graduate is 123-73 overall and 66-26 at Jacksonville. He’s 43-13 in region play at Jacksonville, with seven playoff appearances and at least one playoff victory in five of those appearances.
—Jacksonville has piled an historic season on top of another one. The 2018 Golden Eagles recorded the school’s first-ever 10-0 regular season and set a school record with 11 total victories. They won the school’s third region title, the others coming in 1999 and 1984. Their 2018 run includes a sweep of four Calhoun County opponents, including traditional powers Alexandria, Piedmont and Anniston. This season, Jacksonville made it back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history, going unbeaten in region play both times. The Golden Eagles made it past the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever.
—Jacksonville set a school record with 397 points in 2018 and blew past with 556 this season, including 174 in three playoff games (58 ppg). This with an offense led by quarterback Luke Jackson, who passed for better than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns both seasons, and running back Rontarius Wiggins, who has rushed for a combined 5,214 yards and 77 touchdowns as a junior and senior.
—Jacksonville returned a lot of its production from last season. The Golden Eagles lost wide receiver Jewels Gray but returned receivers Jaeden Barksdale and Yessman Green. Linebackers Sam Dingler, Omarion Adams and Jackson Moses returned to anchor the defense.
—The biggest question mark for the Golden Eagles in preseason came up front, where they lost all-county picks Cole Gaddy, Jacob Skala and Jonathan Parker on offense and Taye Loud and Josh Bell on defense. Anniston transfer Omarion Pope, little brother to Troymaine Pope, anchors an offensive line that averages 300 pounds and improved dramatically this season, as evidenced by Jackson’s and Wiggins’ production.