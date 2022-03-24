Fired-up Watts pitches Oxford to victory in area tiebreaker game against Springville

OXFORD — Wearing the D.I.R.T. bag label comes with pride within Oxford’s baseball team. It also comes as a relief, after feeling like the non-acronym kind.
Peyton Watts experienced both in Thursday’s Class 6A, Area 13 doubleheader against Springville.
He pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and singled home a run in Oxford’s 4-1 victory in the second game at Choccolocco Park, helping Oxford gain the series tiebreaker after falling to the Tigers 7-4 in Thursday’s first game.
Oxford (17-4, 1-1 area), ranked third in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, won Tuesday’s series opener 9-8 at Springville.
Oxford coach Wes Brooks tossed to Watts the shirt that represents Discipline, Intensity, Relentlessness and Teamwork. Watts caught the shirt, walked across the locker room and handed it to shortstop Sam Robertson, the guy Watts saw as the guy who helped him most.
D.I.R.T. is best shared, and Robertson reached on an error and a triple and scored both times in Thursday’s second game.
“I just think that his two hits set it off and kind of got it started,” Watts said.
As for what set Watts off, go back to Thursday’s first game. Springville reeled off six runs on seven hits to take a 7-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Hayes Harrison made it 7-4 with an RBI double behind Watts’ double in the fifth, and Watts came to the plate with bases loaded and two outs in the sixth.
Watts struck out, not only ending Oxford’s last serious scoring threat but ending any chance that he might relieve Harrison on the mound in Thursday’s opener.
It all stuck in Watts’ craw, and he carried it to the mound in the second game.
“The last game set a fire under me,” he said. “I didn’t want to repeat that, and I wanted to let them know that they’re not going to do that against me.
“I went out there with a fire under my behind and tried to do the best I could.”
After dealing the dirt nap to Springville’s lineup, Watts received the D.I.R.T. shirt from Brooks. It came after a candid speech about “learns” Brooks saw for his team on the night.
It wasn’t Oxford’s best night, the coach said, and it didn’t come against “dragons.”
Watts breathed fire from the mound, and that was the D.I.R.T. Oxford needed to get by on this night.
He sent the message quickly with his signature, snake-strike pickoff throw, sending Springville’s Caleb McCarty back to the dugout after McCarty led off with a single.
The rest, Watts did firing to the plate.
“He’s got four or five pitches, and he can throw them all for strikes,” Brooks said. “In about the fourth inning, we went away from his four-seam fastball and went to his two-seam, and they had a ton of swings and misses.
“When you’re throwing fastballs, and they have a ton of swings and misses, it’s awesome, because it’s really easy to call a game.”