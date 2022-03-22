Finding a way: Donoho rides Haney, walks off winner

OXFORD — Deep-run teams find ways to win, and Donoho’s baseball team found it again Tuesday, against Prattville Christian.
Ride Slade Haney’s arm, and manufacture runs when most needed.
Haney’s eight-inning complete-game gem kept the Falcons in it during Spring Experience action at Choccolocco Park, and a bases-loaded wild pitch got them home with a 2-1 victory.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in last week’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the season, Donoho improved to 8-2 win a victory against 3A competition.
“It’s going good,” Haney said. ”I definitely think our pitching is there. We’re still not hitting like I know we can. The bats just haven’t clicked yet, but they’re starting to. I saw that today against some better pitching, so I’m really excited.”
Donoho made program history in the last two AHSAA playoffs, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 2019 and the state-title series in 2021. But for a COVID shutdown in 2020, there’d likely be another deep run in there.
The Falcons lost one senior after last year’s run to Montgomery and runner-up finish and entered this season with more high expectations. Calhoun County coaches voted them as the No. 4 seed for the county tournament, believed to be Donoho’s highest-ever county seed.
Donoho reached the semifinals and rallied to within a run of Oxford, 6A’s fourth-ranked team, before the Yellow Jackets surged in the late innings for an 11-4 win.
Donoho drove its winning streak to seven Tuesday.
“I feel like we need to play more games,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “I like a lot of things we’re doing. We’re going to be in a lot of games because we have some really good pitching. I want to see us do more things offensively. …
“We need to do better with men in scoring position.”
Tuesday’s game followed the pattern.
Haney dominated for most of his eight-inning, 106-pitch stay on the mound.
His most tense moment came when an infield single and a bloop single helped Prattville Christian load the bases with one out in top of the sixth. After Gendron’s mound visit, Haney painted the outside corner and struck out Jackson Reed on three pitches. Conner Williams followed with a pop to center field.
What did Gendron say on the mound?
“I just said somebody’s going to have to make a play here, maybe a ground ball for a double play,” he said. “Just make sure he knows what we’re doing.
“He pitched us out of it.”
Gendron called Haney’s approach to the next two batters “fiery.”
“As a pitcher, that’s just the spots I love to be in,” Haney said. “I’ve always loved to be in those really high-intensity situations and just trust my stuff, trust my teammates behind me to make the plays.”
Prattville Christian broke through in the eighth, with William Masters drawing a two-out walk and Reed’s RBI triple that rolled to the left-field wall.
Masters, a freshman, had pitched brilliantly to that point but played on an underclassman pitch count against Haney, a senior. Prattville Christian coach Tommy Goodson called on sophomore left-hander Parker Blake to take the mound for the bottom of the eighth, and getting into the Panthers’ pen proved fruitful for Donoho.
Tyler Allen led off the inning, and Blake hit him in the leg with two strikes. Marcus Lawler’s sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Dean Harrell to second base, and Nic Thompson followed with a hard-hit grounder toward third base.
Williams moved to his left and bobbled the ball. Once he recovered, Harrell narrowly beat him to the bag.
Blake Sewell’s double scored Harrell and moved Thompson to third base.
Goodson went to the pen again. After issuing an intentional walk to Haney to load the bases and set up the force play, Reed threw a wild pitch with Judson Billings at bat. Thompson scored to end the game.
“It’s a really good win for us,” Gendron said. “After not hitting the ball well off that lefty, they score on us, and we answer. That’s fun baseball.”