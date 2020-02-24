Final Four: Spring Garden girls shrink bigger Elba, reach final

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Elba's Jaylyn Baker gets the ball stripped by Spring Garden's Neely Welsh and Alexis Adkison during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay looks to shoot over Elba's Celeste Edwards and Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh gets her shot blocked by Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots the ball over Elba's Jaylyn Baker during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin drives between Elba's Nina Williams and Freeda Hooks during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin steals the ball from Elba's Nina Williams during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin steals the ball from Elba's Nina Williams during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay during the National Anthem before the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin steals the ball from Elba's Freeda Hooks during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Elba's Jaylyn Baker looses the ball to Spring Garden's Neely Welsh and Breanna Rogers during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy grabs a loose ball during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Alexis Adkison looks to pass the ball by Elba's Melissa Williams during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy drives past Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy drives past Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Elba's Jaylyn Baker gets the ball stripped by Spring Garden's Neely Welsh and Alexis Adkison during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Elba's Macie Sanders grabs a loose ball over Spring Garden's Neely Welsh during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin leads Elba's Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin drives by Elba's Freeda Hooks during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles past Elba's Jaylyn Baker during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin drives past Elba's Freeda Hooks during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay looks to shoot over Elba's Celeste Edwards and Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay gets her shot blocked by Elba's Jaylyn Baker during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers gets her shot blocked by Elba's Macie Sanders during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles past Elba's Freeda Hooks during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Spring Garden cheerleaders perform during the Spring Garden vs Elba AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“I looked at their size in the program,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “Looking at them on film, they don’t look as big, but we bumped into them in the lobby this morning, on the way over, and I was a little nervous at how big they were.
“They were one of the biggest teams we’ve played all year, not just height wide but thickness wise.”
Big damage comes in the smallest packages. Reedy hit two quick 3-pointers against Elba’s diamond-and-one defense, which opened things up for Welsh in the lane.
She was a big reason Spring Garden outscored a bigger team 32-22 in the lane.
“Getting in, shooting layups and finishing strong, and then getting to the foul line: I guess that’s what opened up for me,” Welsh said.
Austin and Reedy bothered Elba’s ball handlers all game, Austin with seven steals.
“I always play with bigger people,” Ace Austin said. “My brothers, they’re always wanting me to play with them. They’re always like, ‘Well, if you’re going to play on varsity, you’d better get used to this.'”
Reedy is used to staring up at opposing shooting guards.
“Anybody we play, they’re usually about five inches taller than me,” she said. “I’m always shorter that everybody, but really, that just means you’ve got to hit them harder on defense, get in their knees.
“Tall people don’t like that.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.