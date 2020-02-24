Final Four: Lanett advances, but Thunder heard

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Jacksonville Christian's Kobe Messer battles Lanett's Zameron Boozer for the ball during the Jacksonville Christian vs Lanett AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
BIRMINGHAM — Jacksonville Christian didn’t play the outmatched, first-timer patsy in its first Alabama High School Athletic Association Final Four appearance Monday.
The Thunder played bigger, more athletic Lanett more like a team that had seen such opposition in the Calhoun County tournament.
JCA couldn’t hit enough 3-pointers to keep Lanett from advancing 70-61 to face Pickens County in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. final, but Thunder was heard in Legacy Arena.
“I’ve never been more proud of a team. … We showed a lot of heart today,” long-time JCA coach Tommy Miller said.
JCA (24-7) made its first Final Four and Northeast Regional appearances this season since switching from Christian school ball to AHSAA play before the 2002-03 school year. The Thunder shared this week’s stage with Francis Marion, whose state-record streak of four championships is matched only by Sacred Heart.
JCA faced Lanett’s towering tandem of 6-foot-9 Cameron Boozer and 6-8 Zameron Boozer, say nothing of reigning Alabama “Mr. Football” Kristian Story. Thunder senior Nash Messer simply smiled when Story chattered at him during the fourth quarter.
JCA got 17 points from Kobe Messer plus 14 points and 10 rebounds from all-state center Chase Vinson and hit 10 3-pointers. The Thunder fought back from as much as a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to close within 65-61 in the final two minutes.
Jacksonville Christian's Chase Vinson looks to shoot over Lanett's Cameron Jr Boozer during the Jacksonville Christian vs Lanett AHSAA basketball game in Birmingham. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Miller’s team from a tiny Christian school in West Jacksonville played like a team that had seen such competition. In fact, the Thunder did, playing 6A Oxford a close half in the county quarterfinals, JCA’s deepest run in the county tournament.
A month later, the Thunder made it two halves against what looked like a college team.
“Oxford didn’t have the double twin towers, but Oxford was a little more athletic in those areas,” Miller said. “I don’t mean that to put them (Lanett) down. Oxford just had a bunch of athletic people.
“It helped us, playing Oxford in the county tournament.”
JCA came out shooting Monday, hitting four 3-pointers to force a 20-20 tie at the end of the first quarter. Kobe Messer and Eli Fair hit one apiece early in the second quarter to make it 26-26, and Lanett had to change its defense.
“We went from playing what call our ‘52’ defense and went to our straight number-five defense, which is straight man-to-man,” Lanett coach Richard Carter said. “We didn’t do a very good job of it. We didn’t do a good job closing out on the shooters.”
Lanett (21-11) separated with a 12-2 run in the second quarter, taking a 38-28 lead. As the Thunder did from that point forward, it got the lead down under double digits (38-30) at halftime.
The second half saw Lanett extend the lead time and again, only to see JCA trim it down.
The Thunder stood within 65-61 after a Vinson bucket with 2:01 to play and had two chances to draw closer. Tanner Wilson’s 3-point try from in front of JCA’s bench rimmed out, but a Brady Shaddix steal led to another open look for Kobe Messer in transition.
He missed.
“It’s always hard to come back when you have to rely on that,” Miller said. “Kobe’s shots got a little bit short late in the game. Your legs always go first.
“Kobe was wearing it out, and I’ve said before that Kobe Messer is as good as any shooter around. That helped keep us in the game.”
Cameron Boozer’s jumper in the paint gave Lanett breathing room, 67-61, with 26 seconds left. Zameron Boozer followed with two free throws.
Lanett point guard Kintavious Dozier led all scorers with 21 points, but the Boozers’ combined damage hurt JCA the most. Several of Cameron Boozer’s 20 points came off of his 13 offensive rebounds, and he finished with 19 rebounds overall. Zameron Boozer turned in 12 points and 10 boards.
Lanett outscored JCA 56-14 in the paint and held a 51-36 rebounding edge. The Panthers pulled down 25 offensive rebounds.
Not by much, but it became more than JCA could overcome in a season that saw the Thunder overcome history. Eli Fair’s memorable, near-midcourt shot spared JCA overtime against area rival Spring Garden in the regional final.
“This is big for our school, because we’d never even been to a regional,” Kobe Messer said. “We won regionals, and that was crazy, but then we came to the Final Four.
“This team is like a family. We’ve all played together so long.”
As the Thunder filed off the court, its cheering section gave one last ovation for the season. JCA fans, wearing special-made black Final Four T-shirts with red logos, filled lower-level sections behind the Thunder’s bench and the scorer’s table.
This came a day after the team received a spirited sendoff.
“People look to us from our schools, like, little kids,” Vinson said. “People pray for us. It was a good run.”
