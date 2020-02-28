Final Four: Anniston's girls state champs, at last

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
The Lady Bulldogs rush out to clain their trophy. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
BIRMINGHAM — Anniston’s girls’ basketball players have stared longingly at a picture in the school’s trophy case. The picture shows the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s “blue map” state-championship trophy, with words declaring the case space as “Reserved for 2020.”
Long-time Anniston coach Eddie Bullock put the picture in the case two years ago and meant to write “Reserved for 2019.” Turns out his error was visionary.
Tournament most valuable player Allasha Dudley scored 20 points, all-tournament selection Asia Barclay turned in 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks, and Anniston beat Deshler 61-51 in Friday’s 4A title game in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
The state championship marks Anniston’s first in girls’ basketball. It came in the program’s seventh Final Four and third appearance in the title game, including a loss to Rogers in the 2019 final.
The long-awaited title touched off a wild celebration in front of Anniston’s bench after the game’s final seconds ticked off.
“It does feel great,” senior forward Kiana Montgomery said. “It’s unbelievable, but we worked so hard to get to this point, and we got it.”
History was not lost on Bullock, but he motivated his players with a different history lesson leading up to Friday’s game. He reminded them that they had a chance to finish off a 19-game winning streak, matching the season-ending streak mounted by the school’s first state-championship boys’ team, in 2002.
“I’m happy for it, but I’m more happy for the foundation,” Bullock said. “These girls came up behind a lot of good teams that. We had some girls that were very capable of doing the same thing and just ran up against some tough teams.
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots over Deshler's Akilah Crook. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Tianna Thomas goes after a rebound. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots a jumper over Deshler's Akilah Crook. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley goes to the hoop over Deshler's Destiny Sanford. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley pushes the ball past Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery looks to the hoop past Deshler's Akilah Crook. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery grabs a pass in the lane going to the basket. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley dribbles the ball past Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay pushes the ball up the floor for a fast break. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley moves the ball around Deshler's Destiny Sanford. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots over Deshler's Katie Brooke Clemmons. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots over Deshler's Katie Brooke Clemmons. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Ladajah Williams looks to the hoop for a basket. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Ladajah Williams fights for a rebound. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley looks to get the ball past Deshler's Akilah Crook. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots over Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley pushes the ball past Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley makes a pass around Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock looks on from the bench. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Deshler's Shamri Thirlkill looses her footing from tight defense by Anniston's Ladajah Williams. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay moves toward the hoop on Deshler's Chloe Siegel. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery drives in the lane past Deshler's Shamri Thirlkill. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay shoots for two points. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Anna Garrett looks to get the ball past Deshler's Hannah Collinsworth. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock gives some intructions to his players. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley, tournament MVP, celebrates the championship. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery is all emotional after the big win. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock gives Anniston's Kiana Montgomery a big hug after the win. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Bulldogs do a dance around their trophy at center court. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Bulldogs celebrate their championship. The Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The championship team poses with their trophy. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
