Final Four: Anniston's girls state champs, at last

022820_Anniston_Deshler gbkb_104 tp.jpg

The Lady Bulldogs rush out to clain their trophy. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Bulldogs won the game 61-51. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM — Anniston’s girls’ basketball players have stared longingly at a picture in the school’s trophy case. The picture shows the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s “blue map” state-championship trophy, with words declaring the case space as “Reserved for 2020.”

Long-time Anniston coach Eddie Bullock put the picture in the case two years ago and meant to write “Reserved for 2019.” Turns out his error was visionary.

Tournament most valuable player Allasha Dudley scored 20 points, all-tournament selection Asia Barclay turned in 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks, and Anniston beat Deshler 61-51 in Friday’s 4A title game in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

The state championship marks Anniston’s first in girls’ basketball. It came in the program’s seventh Final Four and third appearance in the title game, including a loss to Rogers in the 2019 final.

The long-awaited title touched off a wild celebration in front of Anniston’s bench after the game’s final seconds ticked off.

“It does feel great,” senior forward Kiana Montgomery said. “It’s unbelievable, but we worked so hard to get to this point, and we got it.”

History was not lost on Bullock, but he motivated his players with a different history lesson leading up to Friday’s game. He reminded them that they had a chance to finish off a 19-game winning streak, matching the season-ending streak mounted by the school’s first state-championship boys’ team, in 2002.

“I’m happy for it, but I’m more happy for the foundation,” Bullock said. “These girls came up behind a lot of good teams that. We had some girls that were very capable of doing the same thing and just ran up against some tough teams.

“This year was just our year.”

Final Four Photos: Anniston vs. Deshler Girls Basketball

A slideshow of images from the Anniston Lady Bulldog's state title win over Deshler Friday evening at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Coach Eddie Bullock won the school's first state championship in girl's basketball.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

