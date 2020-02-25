Final Four: Anniston girls overcome slow start, advance to title game

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Anniston's Allasha Dudley dribbles the ball past Childersburg's Aubrey Foy. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
BIRMINGHAM — Anniston's latest state-tournament appearance in girls basketball began like so many other sad days in Birmingham, but the Bulldogs played their way out of it.
Allasha Dudley scored 22 points and Kiana Montgomery added 19, and Anniston overcame 1-for-11 shooting in the first quarter to beat Childersburg 50-42 in Tuesday's 4A semifinals in Legacy Arena.
Anniston (28-3) will play the Deshler-Sumter Central winner Friday at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs, making their eighth Final Four appearance, are seeking their first championship in their third crack at the finals.
“A lot of times, when people play on this big stage, you kind of get a little bit of stage fright,” a relieved Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “I’m always worried about that, but we were able to fight through.”
Childersburg (31-5) came ready to shoot 3-pointers and did. All four of its makes came in the first half, and three banked in.
The Tigers also went box-and-one, playing full-court man-to-man on Dudley for long stretches of the contest. Gabbrielle Wilson shadowed Dudley most of the first half.
It took awhile for Anniston to adjust, but adjust Anniston did. The Bulldogs took a 22-21 lead on Montgomery’s layup with 56 seconds left in the second quarter and led 23-21 at halftime.
1 of 20
Anniston's Allasha Dudley makes a steal and then is fouled by Childersburg's Kayja Swain. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots over Childersburg's Shakira Young. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley goes to the basket over Childersburg's Keasia McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley goes to the hoop past Childersburg's Keasia McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots a jumper at the end of the first quarter. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots over Childersburg's Jakiah Roston. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay is doubleteammed. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Keyahra Williams shoots over Childersburg's Shakira Young. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley maintains her balance after slipping. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots over Childersburg's Keasia McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley dribbles the ball past Childersburg's Aubrey Foy. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley pushes the ball past Childersburg's Jakiah Roston. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Ladajah Williams shoots over Childersburg's Aubrey Foy. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock gives some instructions to Anniston's Kiana Montgomery. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley maks a pass over Childersburg's Gabbrielle Wilson. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots over Childersburg's Eunique McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery secures the ball against Childersburg's Eunique McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Airriana Colley makes a pass over Childersburg's Gabbrielle Wilson. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley celebrates beating Chidersburg and making it to the championship game Friday. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery shoots two big points late in the game over Childersburg's Keasia McKinney. Anniston played Childersburg in a girl's 4A state semifinal game in the AHSAA Final Four basketball tournament Tuesday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Childersburg scored the first five points of the third quarter to briefly reclaim the lead, but Anniston answered 9-0 to take the lead for good. The final margin matched the Bulldogs’ biggest lead of the game.
Dudley played a big role in fighting off Childersburg, hitting all six of her free throws in the final 1:51. She made arguably the biggest play down the stretch, picking herself up off the floor after missing a contested drive, sneaking up behind Keasia McKinney and stealing the ball at 1:56.
McKinney had to foul Dudley on the runout, and that trip to the foul line started Dudley’s 6-for-6 string to turn a 44-42 lead into the final margin.
“I fell to the ground, and Coach told me to go back and play,” Dudley said. “I ran back.”
Bullock said Dudley’s get-back-up moment wasn’t the first such moment.
“That’s one of the things I get on her about,” he said. “She did get knocked down on the play, but she laid there feeling sorry for herself, and I had to get on her and make her get up.
“Then she goes back and makes a great play.”
Dudley had been 1-for-6 at the foul line before hitting her final six, and her big finish gave her 58 points in two state-semifinal games. She scored 36 against Greensboro last year.
Montgomery kept Anniston going to that point. Besides her 19 points, she grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots.
She went 0-for-4 from the field in the first quarter but 7-for-12 from there.
“I knew I had to play,” Montgomery said. “At first, I was kind of nervous. I was trying to calm down. My adrenaline, you know how to start. Coach was like, ‘Calm down. Calm down.’ …
“I finally calmed down and got in a rhythm.”
Asia Barclay added a team-high 12 rebounds for Anniston. Auvrey Foy and Euniqaue McKinney scored nine apiece to lead Childersburg, but the Bulldogs held the Tigers to 27.4 percent (17-for-62) shooting.
It all means Anniston gets another crack at the prize that has eluded the Bulldogs. They lost to Midfield in the 2009 final and Rogers last year.
This Anniston team will be the first to play in the final back-to-back years. Win, and the Bulldogs will match the 2002 state-champion Anniston boys season-ending winning streak of 19.
“We don’t want that feeling like last year,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to keep fighting and get it.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.