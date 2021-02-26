Final Four: Anniston boys beat Vigor to advance to state title game

BIRMINGHAM — Anniston’s boys came through an ugly Class 4A semifinal game with an uglier ending to make it back to the state final.
Malcolm Carlisle scored 18 points and Antonio Kite 17, and the Bulldogs downed Vigor 53-40 in Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena.
Anniston (26-6) will play Booker T. Washington in Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. final. The Bulldogs seek their third state championship in boys basketball and first since 2009.
This as they make their first Final Four appearance in 10 years.
“It means a lot, not only to our program but to the community,” said fifth-year Anniston coach Torry Brown, an Anniston graduate. “Athletics, at our high school, has been a driving force for a long time now, and it’s been a while since we’ve been here.
“To get back and to have a chance to win it all, it means a lot.”
Kite and Carlisle were in elementary school the last time Anniston made it to Birmingham. Friends since those days, they teamed up for the first time in high school this season after Carlisle’s journey brought him to Anniston, after stops at Saks, Faith Christian and Sacred Heart.
“We’ve dreamed of getting to the state-championship game,” Kite said. “We’ve earned our spot, so we’re really excited.”
Carlisle, who went nearly two years between high school games because of eligibility issues and transfers, said getting this far was part of the “vision” of teaming back up with Kite. Just one caveat.
“We still ain’t done yet,” he said.
Carlisle wound up drawn into a near melee near the end of Friday’s game. Vigor’s Devin Caldwell pushed him to the floor with 32.7 seconds left, touching off tensions. Officials, coaches and players from both sides worked to separate potential combatants before punches were thrown.
Anniston teammate Tadyn Jones initially tried to calm Carlisle before Anniston assistant coach Marrio Dobbins grabbed him and escorted him off the court. Three Birmingham police officers came onto the court and joined the effort to quell tension.
“That’s something that happened that I don’t think that we initiated,” Brown said. “I’d feel a different way if we initiated it, but I don’t think we initiated it.
“It’s unfortunate the game had to end that way.”
Brown said tensions could’ve traced to an earlier push that officials ruled as a common foul. Brown also pointed to a YouTube post questioning Anniston’s road to the Final Four.
“I think it all stemmed from that their coach put something on YouTube about us,” Brown said. “I don’t know why. I guess people said some good things about us, so he said some things on there about, you know, we haven’t beat anybody, and they’re the only one that beat a number-one team.
“That thing sort of fed into the kids.”
The ugly ending came in balance with an ugly game. Anniston shot 37.8 percent from the floor, Vigor 27.3 percent. They combined for 29 field goals compared to 42 fouls. The game also saw five technical fouls, including those called on Vigor’s Devantae Harris and Larry Ruffin and Anniston’s Mark Toyer and Taishun Hall.
Anniston led 29-14 at halftime.
“We had to mix and match tonight,” Brown said. “Some of that was because of their personnel, but some was because of our foul trouble.
“Luckily for us, this is the second game in a row where we held pretty good teams under (20) at halftime.”
Anniston led White Plains 34-18 at halftime in Monday’s Northeast Regional final.
“Our defense was our calling card tonight,” Brown said.
Kristopher Agee led Vigor with 16 points.