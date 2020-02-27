You are the owner of this article.
Final Four: Ace helps Spring Garden trump St. Luke's for Panther's seventh state title

The Lady Panthers celebrate with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM — Funny thing about seventh-graders. They’re big enough to perform in varsity state championship games but still small enough to still listen to mom.

Ace Austin made good on her mom’s halftime encouragement, scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, and Spring Garden’s girls turned an early 12-point deficit into a 53-45 victory over St. Luke’s on Thursday in Legacy Arena.

The Panthers (35-2) claimed their seventh state title in girls basketball, including six under long-time head coach Ricky Austin, Ace’s father.

“We’re blessed,” Ricky Austin said. “We’ve been here and won it a few times, but if this group of girls had come out of here 34-3 today, we’re just another Spring Garden girls team. …

“There’d been no celebrations at school tomorrow. There wouldn’t have been a lot said. To go 35-2 and win that last one, that’s pressure. I guess now they’re part of legacy.”

A seventh-grade point guard in her first year of varsity ball had to handle the pressure of legacy. Perhaps perfectly, she needed her mom. Spring Garden assistant coach Dana Austin, the former Jacksonville State University head coach, talked to her daughter at halftime, after Ace went 2-for-5 in the first half.

“When I came back out, my mom was like, ‘Keep shooting. It’ll fall eventually,’” Ace Austin said.

Ace Austin wasn’t the only Panther to come up big in moments Thursday. Tournament most valuable player Neely Welsh’s 12-point performance included three free throws in the final 23 seconds and a 3-pointer to put the Panthers up 38-36 at 2:51 of the third quarter.

Spring Garden never again trailed after that.

“I had all my teammates coming up to me, telling me to keep my head up,” said Welsh, who also pulled down a team-high six rebounds and grabbed six steals. “They kept pushing me to be better, and they just kind of calmed me down, and I started playing my game.”

Senior guard Macy Reedy’s 10-point outing included a 3-pointer from the corner to give Spring Garden the first of four seven-point leads, 46-39 at 6:06 of the fourth.

Kayley Kirk’s 11 points included three 3-pointers in the first half, including two for six of the Panthers’ eight points in the first quarter. St. Luke’s led 17-8 after the first.

Kirk kept Spring Garden in the game early.

“At the beginning of the game, I just felt loose,” said Kirk, who hit nine 3-pointers in the Northeast Regional final against Talladega County Central. “I just started shooting, and they fell.”

Spring Garden’s steady climb back into the game started with a change to a pressing, full-court style. It came in response to big starts by Iamunique Bowie, who led St. Luke’s with 12 points, and Chloe Gilmore, who scored 10.

“They come out and just hit us in the mouth in the first half,” Ricky Austin said. “They just took it to us in the paint and hit us. They were bigger and stronger than I thought, and No. 2 (Gilmore) and No. 32 (Bowie) shot the ball better than we thought they could shoot it.

“We had no choice. If they were going to beat us in the halfcourt, we just decided as coaches … we’re going to have to make them beat us 90 feet. That kind of changed the game.”

Spring Garden took a 26-24 lead on Reedy’s 3-pointer and trailed 28-26 at halftime. St. Luke’s pushed back out to a 36-28 lead with an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter, but an Ace Austin drive and layup started Spring Garden’s takeover.

She followed it with a 3-pointer to bring the Panthers within 36-33. Kirk’s layup plus Welsh’s 3-pointer claimed a 38-36 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

That’s when St. Luke’s started posting up the 5-7 Bowie against the 5-1 Ace Austin in the lane.

“I tried to get in front of her, because I can kind of jump just to tip the ball,” Ace Austin said. “I was telling them that they needed to help me with help side a little bit.

“I took a few charges, and she got a little frustrated at the start.”

Bowie’s jumper tied it at 38-38, but Ace Austin answered with a 3-pointer to make it 41-38 at 7:04. That ignited an 8-1 spurt, and the Panthers led the rest of the way.

“It feels really good,” Ace Austin said. “Three years ago, when we got beat by R.A. Hubbard, I told them we’d be back in three years. We were back down here and ended up winning it.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

