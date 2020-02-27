Final Four: Ace helps Spring Garden trump St. Luke's for Panther's seventh state title

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
The Lady Panthers celebrate with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
BIRMINGHAM — Funny thing about seventh-graders. They’re big enough to perform in varsity state championship games but still small enough to still listen to mom.
Ace Austin made good on her mom’s halftime encouragement, scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, and Spring Garden’s girls turned an early 12-point deficit into a 53-45 victory over St. Luke’s on Thursday in Legacy Arena.
The Panthers (35-2) claimed their seventh state title in girls basketball, including six under long-time head coach Ricky Austin, Ace’s father.
“We’re blessed,” Ricky Austin said. “We’ve been here and won it a few times, but if this group of girls had come out of here 34-3 today, we’re just another Spring Garden girls team. …
“There’d been no celebrations at school tomorrow. There wouldn’t have been a lot said. To go 35-2 and win that last one, that’s pressure. I guess now they’re part of legacy.”
A seventh-grade point guard in her first year of varsity ball had to handle the pressure of legacy. Perhaps perfectly, she needed her mom. Spring Garden assistant coach Dana Austin, the former Jacksonville State University head coach, talked to her daughter at halftime, after Ace went 2-for-5 in the first half.
“When I came back out, my mom was like, ‘Keep shooting. It’ll fall eventually,’” Ace Austin said.
1 of 31
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy pushes the ball past St. Luke's Abigail Lowry. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers saves a ball from going out of bounds. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers has her eye on getting a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives some pointers to Spring Garden's Macy Reedy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk pushes the ball around St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy shoots a big 3-pointer over St. Luke's Iamunique Bowie. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh pushes the ball past St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk scrambles for a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk shoots a 3-pointer over St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay tries to block the shot by St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball around St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh goes to the hoop. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh drives the lane. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy and Spring Garden's Neely Welsh put defensive pressure on St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin watches the action from the bench. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy drives the ball past St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers celebrate with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots for two over St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh gets a victory hug from Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin and Spring Garden's Macy Reedy celebrate on the bench after the game. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives player Breanna Rogers a big victory hug. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin celebrates at the final horn. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers pose with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Final Four Photos: Spring Garden vs. St. Luke's Girls Basketball
A slideshow of images from Spring Garden's state championship victory over St. Luke's Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Lady Panthers are the AHSAA 1A champions.
1 of 31
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy pushes the ball past St. Luke's Abigail Lowry. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers saves a ball from going out of bounds. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers has her eye on getting a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives some pointers to Spring Garden's Macy Reedy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk pushes the ball around St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy shoots a big 3-pointer over St. Luke's Iamunique Bowie. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh pushes the ball past St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk scrambles for a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk shoots a 3-pointer over St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay tries to block the shot by St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball around St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh goes to the hoop. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh drives the lane. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy and Spring Garden's Neely Welsh put defensive pressure on St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin watches the action from the bench. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy drives the ball past St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers celebrate with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots for two over St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh gets a victory hug from Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin and Spring Garden's Macy Reedy celebrate on the bench after the game. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives player Breanna Rogers a big victory hug. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin celebrates at the final horn. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers pose with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Ace Austin wasn’t the only Panther to come up big in moments Thursday. Tournament most valuable player Neely Welsh’s 12-point performance included three free throws in the final 23 seconds and a 3-pointer to put the Panthers up 38-36 at 2:51 of the third quarter.
Spring Garden never again trailed after that.
“I had all my teammates coming up to me, telling me to keep my head up,” said Welsh, who also pulled down a team-high six rebounds and grabbed six steals. “They kept pushing me to be better, and they just kind of calmed me down, and I started playing my game.”
Senior guard Macy Reedy’s 10-point outing included a 3-pointer from the corner to give Spring Garden the first of four seven-point leads, 46-39 at 6:06 of the fourth.
Kayley Kirk’s 11 points included three 3-pointers in the first half, including two for six of the Panthers’ eight points in the first quarter. St. Luke’s led 17-8 after the first.
Kirk kept Spring Garden in the game early.
“At the beginning of the game, I just felt loose,” said Kirk, who hit nine 3-pointers in the Northeast Regional final against Talladega County Central. “I just started shooting, and they fell.”
Spring Garden’s steady climb back into the game started with a change to a pressing, full-court style. It came in response to big starts by Iamunique Bowie, who led St. Luke’s with 12 points, and Chloe Gilmore, who scored 10.
“They come out and just hit us in the mouth in the first half,” Ricky Austin said. “They just took it to us in the paint and hit us. They were bigger and stronger than I thought, and No. 2 (Gilmore) and No. 32 (Bowie) shot the ball better than we thought they could shoot it.
“We had no choice. If they were going to beat us in the halfcourt, we just decided as coaches … we’re going to have to make them beat us 90 feet. That kind of changed the game.”
Spring Garden took a 26-24 lead on Reedy’s 3-pointer and trailed 28-26 at halftime. St. Luke’s pushed back out to a 36-28 lead with an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter, but an Ace Austin drive and layup started Spring Garden’s takeover.
She followed it with a 3-pointer to bring the Panthers within 36-33. Kirk’s layup plus Welsh’s 3-pointer claimed a 38-36 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
That’s when St. Luke’s started posting up the 5-7 Bowie against the 5-1 Ace Austin in the lane.
“I tried to get in front of her, because I can kind of jump just to tip the ball,” Ace Austin said. “I was telling them that they needed to help me with help side a little bit.
“I took a few charges, and she got a little frustrated at the start.”
Bowie’s jumper tied it at 38-38, but Ace Austin answered with a 3-pointer to make it 41-38 at 7:04. That ignited an 8-1 spurt, and the Panthers led the rest of the way.
“It feels really good,” Ace Austin said. “Three years ago, when we got beat by R.A. Hubbard, I told them we’d be back in three years. We were back down here and ended up winning it.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.