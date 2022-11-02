 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final ASWA poll: Anniston closes at No. 2, Piedmont No. 3

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A