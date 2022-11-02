Final ASWA poll: Anniston closes at No. 2, Piedmont No. 3

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169
3. Thompson; 7-3; 147
4. Auburn; 9-1; 137
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108
6. Enterprise; 7-3; 83
7. Florence; 8-2; 69
8. Fairhope; 8-2; 62
9. Austin; 7-3; 32
10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17
Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213
2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137
4. Saraland; 9-1; 136
5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127
6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79
7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78
8. Center Point; 8-1; 52
9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31
10. Gardendale; 7-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228
2. Leeds; 9-0; 165
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136
4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125
5. Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108
6. Moody; 9-1; 106
7. Arab; 9-1; 65
8. Demopolis; 9-1; 57
9. Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43
10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
3. Priceville; 10-0; 135
4. Handley; 9-1; 123
5. Andalusia; 9-1; 122
6. T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98
7. Deshler; 10-0; 73
8. Jackson; 8-2; 36
9. Jacksonville; 7-3; 32
10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207
2. Gordo (2); 9-1; 164
3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154
4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132
5. Winfield; 9-1; 119
6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95
7. St. James; 8-2; 73
8. Opp; 8-2; 44
9. Excel; 9-1; 43
10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*--Record includes four forfeit losses.)
CLASS 2A
1. Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228
2. Ariton; 9-1; 161
3. Reeltown; 8-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 9-1; 134
5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123
6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86
7. Vincent; 9-1; 76
8. Pisgah; 8-2; 54
9. G.W. Long; 7-3; 20
10. Isabella; 8-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Elba (19); 10-0; 228
2. Brantley; 8-2; 152
3. Linden; 8-1; 127
4. Millry; 9-1; 124
5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109
6. Leroy; 8-1; 98
7. Meek; 10-0; 85
8. Valley Head; 9-1; 67
9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 51
10. Lynn; 9-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.
AISA
1. Patrician (14); 10-0; 212
2. Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154
4. Glenwood; 7-3; 123
5. Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110
6. Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78
7. Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75
8. Macon-East; 7-3; 74
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52
10. Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.