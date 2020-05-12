You are the owner of this article.
Fegans picks up offers from Alabama, LSU

Oxford Munford football

Oxford's Trequon Fegans celebrates after an interception during the Oxford at Munford AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Offers keep coming in for Oxford sophomore athlete Trequon Fegans.

Alabama and LSU have joined the fray with scholarship offers this week, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said.

Fegans' list also includes Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, UAB, Southern Mississippi, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore, Fegans was a second-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state team as a defensive back and first-team All-Calhoun County pick.

He also saw time at running back, scoring the winning touchdown in Oxford’s 14-13 victory over Spanish Fort in the 6A title game.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

