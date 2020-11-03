Fathers and sons: Oxford’s Etheredges, Wellborn’s and Piedmont’s Smiths compartmentalize and succeed

As if Camden Etheredge’s breakthrough game as a varsity football player couldn’t get better, there came a visit by the opposing coach.
Patrick Nix, walking up the sidewalk adjacent to Oxford’s locker room, en route to his team’s dressing area, saw No. 28 talking to reporters. Nix patted Etheredge’s chest and gave him a competitor’s ultimate compliment.
Nix, father to Auburn quarterback Bo and current Central-Phenix City quarterback Caleb, offered praise after Etheredge caught two touchdown passes to help Oxford beat the Red Devils.
“Hey, you made some great plays tonight,” Nix said.
“Thank you, coach,” Etheredge said.
From a famous son’s coach to a famous coach’s son.
With the junior’s emergence as a starting tight end/H-back under his father, five-time state champion Keith Etheredge, father-son tandems have become a common theme in Calhoun County.
Senior Sean Smith has earned all-state honors as a defensive lineman and state-finals hero under his dad, four-time state champion Piedmont coach Steve Smith. Little brother Sloan Smith made it a father-son trio this season, becoming the Bulldogs’ starting kicker as a sophomore.
As a quarterback and middle linebacker, senior Jett Smith comes widely recognized as the most key player in Wellborn’s two-year resurgence under his dad, 12th-year Panthers coach and 2020 Alabama North All-Stars head coach Jeff Smith. Just a few years ago, big brother Judd, now a Wellborn assistant coach, quarterbacked his dad’s team to the playoffs.
All three father-son tandems eye home playoff games this week … top-ranked Oxford against Minor in Class 6A, second-ranked Piedmont against Colbert Heights and fourth-ranked Wellborn against Phil Campbell in 3A.
All three played important roles for teams that made deep playoff runs a year ago … Oxford and Piedmont to state titles and Wellborn to the semifinals.
Winning relationships
Head coach-son relationships have added warmth to area Friday night lights for decades. Perhaps most famously, hall-of-fame coach Larry Ginn coached all three of his sons at Alexandria, where they were starting quarterbacks.
Todd now serves as Alexandria’s head coach, with Scott and Will on his staff. On the field named for their father, they’ll coach the Valley Cubs against West Point on Friday.
Hall-of-Fame coach Danny Horn coached son Chase at Clay County and Bryant at Benjamin Russell, before returning to Clay County to coach merger-formed Clay Central. Chase serves on Clay Central’s coaching staff.
Larry Strain, who won a 4A title with Handley in 2016, coached son Trae on two state-runner-up teams at Woodland. Trae coaches under his dad, who also coached daughters Courtney and Leah in basketball.
The father-son dynamic runs from south to north in Calhoun County this season, and sons are helping their dads win.
On a team with more than 2,000 passing yards this season, Cam Etheredge ranks fourth with 19 receptions for 318 yards and five touchdowns.
His biggest game came this past Friday, when he caught touchdown passes of 23 and 20 yards in Oxford’s 32-31 victory over Central-Phenix City. The 23-yarder gave Oxford its first lead, in the fourth quarter, and the 20-yarder set up Trey Higgins’ conversion pass to Warren Britt to win the game.
Cam Etheredge also handles long-snapping duties for punts and has 12 tackles on special teams.
Sean Smith, a two-time all-state defensive lineman whose added work as a tight end keyed Piedmont’s comeback from a 10-0 deficit to beat Mobile Christian in last year’s 3A final, leads Piedmont with 15 tackles for loss, including nine sacks. With all-state linebacker Landon Smart sidelined by an ankle injury at Alexandria on Friday, Sean Smith also moved to the team lead with 92 total tackles.
Sean Smith also blocked two punts and caught five passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns. His 43-yard touchdown catch helped Piedmont edge Wellborn 27-21 in a game to determine the Region 5 champion Oct. 23.
Sloan Smith ranks fifth on Piedmont’s team in scoring with 29 points, all on extra-point kicks.
Jett Smith, a two-time all-state pick, has quarterbacked Wellborn’s offense for three years and defense for four. He enters the playoffs with 1,060 rushing yards and 116 tackles in nine games this season.
He’s made first-team all-state as a linebacker and “athlete,” a designation that more reflects his total impact for the Panthers.
“Jett Smith is one of the best football players I’ve seen in high school, no doubt about it,” Sean Smith said after their game at Wellborn.
Camden's story
Before sons could earn regard from peers, they had to win starting jobs with their dads.
Cam Etheredge is the latest on the scene, becoming a starter this season. He’s found a niche in a group of pass receivers led by Tennessee commit Roc Taylor.
Etheredge's heroics against Central-Phenix marked his biggest touchdowns to date, “and it’s not even close,” he said.
“It means the world to me,” he said. “My goal, growing up, has been to be the best football player possible that I could be. Just knowing that my dad and my team are proud of me means the world to me.”
In the immediate aftermath of the Central-Phenix City game, Keith Etheredge joked that Cam Etheredge “will get to sleep in his bed this week.”
Keith Etheredge is known as a player’s coach. Whether through social media or talking to reporters, he never fails to praise and promote them.
Behind the scenes, the father-son dynamic can feel differently.
“He takes a lot of heat from me,” Keith Etheredge said. “He takes a lot more than all the other kids do.
“He understands that, with being the coach’s son, you’re going to take some extra criticism, some extra barking. We try to leave it here. When we leave here, we’re father and son, not coach and player.”
Jett's story
The Piedmont and Wellborn Smiths have had a few seasons to perfect navigating the balance with more than one child.
Judd Smith, Jett’s older brother at 26, also quarterbacked Wellborn teams under his father and serves on the Panthers’ coaching staff.
Jeff Smith and his sons spend lots of time together in business mode at practice and in the fieldhouse. Jett Smith, still in high school, spends much of his free time at home, helping a computerized version of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield lead a team of other NFL players he selected to win at Madden.
Days come and go in routine, but bonding came in hard times. Jett Smith suffered a broken foot in a junior-high game against Oxford as an eighth-grader, and his dad became his driver to morning rehab sessions and afternoon workouts over the next four months.
Jeff and Jett Smith also spent a lot of time together in the garage this past spring, while Jett did 40 home workouts amid the pandemic-related statewide shutdown of team activities.
“We’d talk about just anything,” Jett Smith said. “What’s going on in the world, what’s the news right now, anything about our team, what’s my favorite team, stuff like that.”
Because his sons have played the most high-profile ball-handling position, they’ve dealt with “quite a bit of” jealousy from elements in the community, Jeff Smith acknowledged.
Jett Smith said he stays quiet about it and focuses on his job. Jeff Smith sees a big picture.
“Always, the good outweighs the bad,” he said. “The time that I’ve been able, as a father, to spend with Judd, us working together, and then Jett playing for us, I mean, I’ll treasure that my entire life.
“Who gets to do that? I’ve been very blessed to do that.”
Sean's, Sloan's story
Steve Smith has had two distinct pleasures with his sons in the last 10 months.
With Piedmont going scoreless in the first half of the state final, he had to make a halftime adjustment. He turned to Sean Smith to become a full-time, two-way player in the second half, adding tight end duties to his usual role on the defensive line.
The extra blocker opened up the running game, forcing Mobile Christian to bring a defender down from the secondary to help. That opened up big pass plays, including one Sean Smith caught.
Piedmont came back from a 10-point deficit to win its fourth state title.
“It was special, in a sense that I have a ton of confidence in him,” Steve Smith said. “At that point in time, he was playing in the biggest game of his life.”
Steve Smith also got to inform his youngest son, a sophomore, that he’d earned a starting role as kicker this season, on top of seeing time at wide receiver and defensive back.
“It was really cool,” Steve Smith said. “He’s worked his tail off to try to get where he can try to contribute.”
Both sons get much of their direct coaching from position coaches. The fact that neither plays glorified positions like quarterback or running back mitigates the jealousy factor.
They’re coach and players between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on practice days, “dad and the boys” at home, Steve Smith said. He said he’s “pretty hard on them” when coaching them but “harder” at home, blaming expectations that arise from his own “type-A personality.”
Sean and Sloan Smith said praise and praise’s opposite have distinctive sounds, when coming from their dad.
“‘Dadgummit’ — he says that a lot,” Sloan Smith said with a grin. “He’ll say that and grab his hair, or grab his mullet right now. That’s how I know he might be a little frustrated.”
And when it’s time for praise?
“He’ll call me ‘Sloaney Baloney,’” Sloan Smith said. “He’ll give me pat on the back or a slap on the back of the helmet, a little ‘attaboy, Sloaney Baloney!’ or something like that.”
Sean Smith said “Seaney” usually means dad’s in a good mood. On rare occasions when he misses a tackle?
“There’s been a couple of times where we’ve been on the field, and my head’s been jerked around by the face mask, huddled around some other players,” he said. “That’s just part of it.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. When he gets on me, it’s good for me.”
Sean Smith stars in football and baseball and will sign to play baseball collegiately for Wallace State-Hanceville on Monday. Steve Smith coaches football and coached baseball, in his Cedar Bluff days, so the two can talk about the biggest involvements of Sean Smith’s young life.
They also spend time on the road together, be it related to travels for school sports or summer travel ball. Steve Smith will stop at gas stations and get peanuts and a Diet Coke then plop the peanuts in his drink.
“That’s his go-to,” Sean Smith said. “Or he’ll see, like, ‘Two for $2.22 on Powerades’ or something, and he’s like, ‘All right, if you want something to drink, you’re getting that or a water.’
“He’ll get that as our drink, and then we’ll get pork rinds or chips or something like that.”