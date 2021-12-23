Faith goes from Anniston to Alexandria style, off to 11-5 start

Cory Hughes calls the many coaching transitions Faith Christian’s boys have made “basketball philosophy whiplash.” Maybe an oversimplified version is Anniston vs. Alexandria.
Whatever one calls it, it’s working.
The Class 1A Lions, 11-5 in Hughes’ first season, just went 2-1 in the Cherokee County Invitational at Spring Garden. They beat 2A Collinsville and 2A Sand Rock and fell 65-63 to 4A Handley, which recently beat Anniston.
Yes, Anniston missed star guard Antonio Kite that night as he made his football official visit to Alabama, but the Bulldogs remain a talented 4A team.
Even once removed, the thought of Faith playing closely to even a short-handed Anniston team would seem unthinkable even a year ago, when former Anniston coaching legend Schuessler Ware gave it his one-season go with Faith.
Faith missed 19 free throws against Handley but nearly matched a much more athletic team on the scoreboard.
“We definitely should’ve won by, I think, 15 or 20 points,” Faith All-Calhoun County senior forward Ethan Richerzhagen said. “A lot of what beat us was just how well they transitioned from when they get the rebound. They’re down the court in one or two passes.
“But it definitely gives us a lot of confidence.”
It’s just more evidence that what Hughes brought in his first season as Faith’s coach has proven to be the equalizer he knew it to be. He knew, because he learned it while playing under Larry Ginn at Alexandria.
It’s whiplash for Faith, for sure. A season ago, the Lions played in a system that won Ware a hall-of-fame lot of games at Anniston. Faith ran an offense that allowed more freelancing. When it came to defense, Ware was known for his zones.
In comes Hughes, who joins Saks’ Jonathan Miller, Alexandria’s Jason Johnson, Glencoe’s Ryan Chambless and other Alexandria ties now coaching varsity basketball teams in the area.
Hughes, Faith’s third coach in three seasons, played for Larry Ginn until graduating in 2007 and son Todd Ginn at Gadsden State Community College. Hughes looked at his first Faith team and saw Alexandria.
“I grew up on an Alexandria team who, every year, the guys we’re playing against, we’re going to be less athletic,” Hughes said. “We’re not going to pass the eye test, when we’re warming up.
“We compensated for that by just playing hard-nosed basketball.”
For Alexandria and now Faith, that means full-court man-to-man defense for the full regulation 32 minutes and more, if necessary. The Lions do it with six players who play heavy minutes.
It also means what Hughes calls a “real simple” offense.
“It isn’t built around guys being able to be creative, but rather more built around ball movement and trusting each other, making good passes, making good cuts and setting good screens,” Hughes said. “So, it’s really a fundamental offense.”
Making the transition is a Faith team built around six seniors, including Richerzhagen, who leads the Lions at 19.7 points a game and is tied with point guard Jacques Prater for the team lead with 31 assists. Thomas Curlee is close behind Richerzhagen at 19.3.
Curlee leads in rebounds at 8.5 a game and gives Faith’s offense the putback factor.
Prater adds 10.4 points a game and leads the team with 31 3-pointers and gets the Lions through against more athletic teams that press them.
“There’s barely anybody I know who can guard him,” Richerzhagen said. “He’s breaking all the presses.”
Playing a schedule largely left by Ware, Faith has tested itself against the likes of Jacksonville. The Golden Eagles then missed six players still active in football, but post Cade Phillips and guard John Broom, two Division I prospects, played. The Lions played a competitive quarter and a half.
Faith has also beaten 4A Cleburne County and 3A Glencoe. The Lions beat 2A Westbrook Christian on a big 3-point shooting night for sixth man Colton Pahman. They lost a three-point game to 6A Fort Payne.
They also beat Coosa Christian (twice), Donoho, Jacksonville Christian and Ragland in 1A, Area 10 play, so a big start has validated big dreams.
“For sure, an area championship, but I think a ring,” Richerzhagen said. “I think we can go far at state, if not win it.
“That’s our goal.”