Faith Christian comes up just short in Class 1A Northeast Regional final

JACKSONVILLE — Faith Christian hit five field goals in the final three quarters of its Class 1A Northeast Regional final against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday, and star forward Ethan Richezhagen fouled out with lots of game left.
Yet, there the Lions stood, down two points, with one of their best players at the free-throw line with seven-tenths of a second to play.
Yashua Arevalo missed the first foul shot then missed the second on purpose, hoping for a quick putback. It didn’t come, and Decatur Heritage won 43-41 in Pete Mathews Coliseum to advance to the Final Four.
The Eagles (20-7) will play the Loachapoka-Brantley winner on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Christian (24-11), making its first regional appearance since 2011, was left to ponder how close it came to its first Final Four since 2008.
“Our guys came out and played their tails off, man,” first-year Faith coach Cory Hughes said. “I just couldn’t be more proud.
“I told them, that’s sports. You play really good teams, and two teams go head to head, it just comes down to a flip of a coin sometimes.”
Or a flip of a switch.
Faith, which hadn’t played in a week because Oakwood Academy forfeited their regional semifinal because the timing ran afoul of religious tenets, hit seven of 11 shots in the first quarter. The Lions hit three of their five 3-pointers in the game in the opening quarter.
Richerzhagen bombed one in to start the scoring. Arevalo arched one in. Even Demonde Bell hit a three to make it 9-4, and the Lions led 21-9 after one quarter.
“We hit shots we normally don’t hit (in the) first quarter,” Hughes said. “Demonde Bell hit a three. I couldn’t believe he shot it when he released it. I went, ‘Oh my,’ and he nailed it. Drained it.
“Twenty-one points in the first quarter, I was just like, wow, this might be our day, and then it was like a lid got put on the basket.”
Faith went 5-for-27 the rest of the game against Decatur Heritage’s 2-3 zone, which swarmed when the ball went in the paint yet got out on Faith’s shooters in the final three quarters.
“We sort of stuck with 23 (zone),” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “We did a good job out of 23 to pack it in, but also, we’re quick enough with these guys that they can get out on the shooters.
“In the second, third and fourth, we really closed out well and didn’t give them any wide-open shots.”
Then came Faith’s foul troubles.
Richerzhagen, Arevalo, Bell and Thomas Curlee each finished with three or more. Curlee had all three of his in the first half. Arevalo, Bell and Richerzhagen ran into trouble in the second half.
Richerzhagen had one foul at halftime, picked up three more quickly and went to the bench at 2:26 of the third.
He rejoined the action to start the fourth quarter but got his fifth foul while battling tournament most valuable player Brayden Kyle for position under the basket with 4:57 to play.
“It stinks,” Hughes said. “Having Ethan out at any time is not good for us. He’s our senior leader. He just does an unbelievable job on the offensive end for us every game.
“When he comes out, it’s like having an arm tied behind your back, offensively.”
Hughes, a former referee, said he was surprised to see the “insy-tinsy” call that ended Richerzhagen’s day and high school career.
“That’s my best offensive player’s fifth foul,” he said. “Personally, as an official, I don’t think that’s good game management. He said he didn’t know that was my best scorer.
“Officials are taught to do that. You’re not going to take a best player out for some insy-tinsy kind of thing. A fifth foul on a best player needs to be a fifth foul.”
Richerzhagen, who led Faith with 13 points, called it “frustrating.”
“It’s a lot of disappointment for me,” he said. “If you foul out as a senior, you feel like you let your team down, but I really didn’t lose any faith.”
Kyle, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 38-38, but Curlee regained a 41-38 Faith lead on a driving shot and free throw with 3:54 left.
Kyle’s layup at 2:54 and two foul shots at 2:25 put the Eagles up 42-41, and Alex Malone made one of two foul shots to make it 43-41 with 14 seconds left.
Faith had four possessions in the final 2:17 … two ending in missed shots, one on Curlee’s offensive foul and the other with Arevalo at the foul line with less than a second to play.
“Honestly, I looked at the scoreboard when I wasn’t supposed to, and it made me nervous,” Arevalo said. “It caused me to, like, mess up.”
Hughes called timeout after the miss and set up the intentional miss on the second foul shot. Paxton Tarver rebounded the miss to end the game.
“Luck,” Arevalo said. “I tried, but it came off too hard.”
Arevalo finished with 10 points, and Faith finished with its first area title since 2011 and first sub-regional appearance since 2016.
“It all started last year,” Richerzhagen said. “After JCA (Jacksonville Christian) beat us, we all sat in the locker room an extra 30 minutes talking, and we all knew what we wanted to do. …
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. We took it and ran with it, and obviously, we’re doing good things.”