Faith Christian boys, Donoho girls punch tickets to state tennis championships

Faith Christian's boys tennis team advanced to next week's state championships by winning the Class 1A-3A Section 3 tournament this week. The Alabama School of Cyber Technology finished as the runner-up.
Faith got singles victories from Gavin Randall at No. 3 and Aidan Elliott at No. 6. Eli Mitchell finished as the runner-up at No. 1 singles. The Lions also took two of three in the doubles portion with Mitchell and Josh Goode teaming to win at No. 1, and Joshua Muse and Elliot teaming to win at No. 3.
Donoho's girls advanced with a runner-up finish in the Class 4A-5A Section 6 tournament. The Falcons finished second to Sardis.
Donoho got singles victories from Blair Kitchen at No. 5 and Anne Marie Harris at No. 6. Kitchen and Harris also teamed up to win in the doubles portion. Claire Hillman (No. 1 singles), Lily Grace Draper (No. 2 singles) and Mary Marshall Perry (No. 3 singles) had runner-up finishes.
The 1A-3A state tennis championships will be held at Mobile Tennis Center on Monday and Tuesday. The 4A-5A competition is set for Thursday and Friday.
