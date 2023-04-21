 Skip to main content
Faith Christian boys, Donoho girls punch tickets to state tennis championships

Faith Christian's boys tennis team advanced to next week's state championships by winning the Class 1A-3A Section 3 tournament this week. The Alabama School of Cyber Technology finished as the runner-up.

Faith got singles victories from Gavin Randall at No. 3 and Aidan Elliott at No. 6. Eli Mitchell finished as the runner-up at No. 1 singles. The Lions also took two of three in the doubles portion with Mitchell and Josh Goode teaming to win at No. 1, and Joshua Muse and Elliot teaming to win at No. 3.

