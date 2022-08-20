'Explosive game:' Big-play Anniston outraces game Wellborn

WELLBORN — In a game where Anniston’s array of athletes scored seemingly every which way, something was missing for Malachi Taylor.
He’s a running back, after all. A 227-yard night without a rushing touchdown just wouldn’t do.
Taylor got his touchdown run amid the rain in the game’s waning minutes, and Anniston finished off a 52-18 victory at Wellborn in Friday’s season-opener for both teams on The Hill.
It was a grand finish for Anniston, which produced two kickoff return touchdowns and one interception return for a score. Six different Bulldogs scored.
“He was the lone ranger who hadn’t scored yet (on offense),” Anniston coach Rico White said. “I’m proud he got his touchdown.”
The game got off to a blazing start, with Anniston’s Jayden Lewis returning the opening kickoff 91 yards for a score.
“I was telling the guys, with everybody that’s back there with me, it’s just straight speed back there,” Lewis said. “I’m just like, ‘If we can return one, let’s do it. Let’s open the season with a kick return, no matters who it goes to.’”
Ahmad Noel answered, taking Wellborn’s second snap 70 yards for a score to make it 7-6.
Anniston scored on three of its next four snaps. A holding penalty wiped out Taylor’s 48-yard touchdown run, but Kamron Sandlin kept for a 42-yard score two plays later.
Javon Thomas took a reverse 40 yards for a score on the first snap of Anniston’s next possession, and Anniston led 21-6 by 9:01 of the first quarter.
Rain began to fall on Wellborn’s ensuing possession, but the Panthers answered with grind. They moved from their 37-yard line to Anniston’s 14 in 15 plays, including two fourth-down conversions. Three plays later, Grayson Johnson scrambled in from 10 yards to bring the Panthers within 21-12 at 8.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jamarius Billingsley’s 18-yard touchdown run on a direct snap widened the Anniston lead to 27-12, and the Bulldogs thwarted a Wellborn threat by stopping Noel on fourth down and goal from Anniston’s 7.
Wellborn appeared to have Anniston’s next possession stopped on fourth down from the Bulldogs’ 2, but Sandlin lined up to punt, took the snap then ran around right end for a 16-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
A 48-yard Thomas run set up Billingsley’s 34-yard touchdown run on another direct snap, and Anniston led 33-12 at 1:16 before halftime.
A 15-yard penalty forced Anniston to kick off from its 25, and Wellborn started from Anniston’s 48. Johnson’s 38-yard pass to Brennan Talley set up Xavier Parker’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 33-18.
“I was proud of our kids for going back and answering the call and scoring,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “We kind of got in a little back-and-forth scoring duel with them there, and they got up on us.
“There was three different times we broke the 20-yard line and didn’t get points. With a team that good, you’ve got to score.”
True to form, the first half produced one more score … Taylor’s 54-yard run back of Wellborn’s squib kickoff to make it 39-18 at 14.5.
Anniston scored its 39 first-half points on 16 offensive snaps. They scored 52 points on 29 snaps.
“We had to control the clock 3-to-1 at least,” Smith said. “It seemed like we was on defense no time, because they had those one-play scores.”
Anniston’s D.J. Pope returned an interception 51 yards for a score to start the third quarter, and Taylor capped off his big night with his 8-yard touchdown run with 3:05 to play in the fourth.
It brought Taylor relief on a night when be broke runs of 37, 48 and 36 yards. He had 101 yards on four carries at halftime.
“I was already disappointed in myself, getting caught all of the times I did,” he said.
Taylor got all of his yards on 15 carries, five coming on the drive that led to his final touchdown.
“Being a small-stature guy, I don’t know if he can take a beating,” White said. “When you have an explosive game like we had tonight, we have some more backs, but Taylor was having a really good game.
“We didn’t want to break his groove, so we fed him all night.”
Johnson paced Wellborn with 124 total yards, including 82 rushing yards.
Noel’s 70-yard touchdown run was the centerpiece of his 117-yard night.
“We just tried to do our best,” Johnson said. “That’s all we can do. We blocked. We tried to tackle. We did everything we could. We tried to compete.
“Anniston has a good team. I wish them the best, and we’re just going to look forward to the rest of the season.”