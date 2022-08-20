 Skip to main content
'Explosive game:' Big-play Anniston outraces game Wellborn

Anniston-Wellborn

Anniston's Jamarius Billingsley scores one of his two touchdowns against Wellborn on Friday night. Anniston won 52-18.

 Kristen Stringer/The Anniston Star

WELLBORN — In a game where Anniston’s array of athletes scored seemingly every which way, something was missing for Malachi Taylor.

He’s a running back, after all. A 227-yard night without a rushing touchdown just wouldn’t do.

