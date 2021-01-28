Experience, fighting back from serious injuries help Cleburne wrestlers rally time and again for duals title

HEFLIN — Comebacks marked Cleburne County’s glorious run in the state wrestling duals tournament, and kids with comeback stories made it happen.
From wrestling to non-wrestling injuries and time away for homeschooling, stars of the Tigers’ first team state wrestling championship of any kind did like senior Anthony Champion … fought their way off their backs.
Team and personal comeback stories made the through line as Cleburne County emerged as the Class 1A-4A duals champions under first-year coach Jake Mayfield.
“I can’t say it enough about them being a special group that enjoy being around each other, that enjoy being one another’s teammates, that share in each other’s success just as much, probably more, than their own personal success,” Mayfield said. “When that happens, you have a very special group.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association added a duals-format championship for wrestling starting in 2017. It falls in January, ahead of the traditional individual-format state tournament that falls in February, in Huntsville.
The duals format pits team against team with individual matches in all weight classes. Pins count six points, major decisions four and decisions three.
“The duals show much more of a team aspect,” senior 195-pounder Zach Salter said. “It is really big for an individual to win state, just himself, it feels like a bigger accomplishment for a whole team to win it, a whole school and a whole county.
“You can’t do everything just on your own. You have to depend on other people.”
Cleburne County’s duals championship is a comeback story three years in the making. The Tigers lost a 34-30 heartbreaker to state power Arab in the 2018 1A-5A final.
The AHSAA retooled classification breakdowns for wrestling this year, going 1A-4A and pairing 5A with 6A in a single group. There’s also a 7A division.
Cleburne County clinched its state duals title by beating Ashville 43-34 on Friday in Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena, after Ashville built a 34-12 lead. It took the Tigers winning the final six weight-class matches, with three pins.
The comeback ended dramatically, with the 120-pound bout. With Cleburne County clinging to a three-point lead, Champion staved off a pin in the second period to pin Nick Williamson in the third.
So ended Ashville’s 24-match winning streak, and so completed the final comeback for a team that rallied from a 30-6 hole to beat Ranburne in the region championship. The Tigers rallied from a similar hole to beat Weaver in the quarterfinals.
“This team has been able to have a never-quit attitude,” Mayfield said. “They’re going to fight until the very end.”
Cleburne County has 10 seniors, some having wrestled together since seventh grade. That alone made the occasion special.
“It was a good way for us seniors to go out,” senior 285-pounder Eli Brown said. “Me and Zach have wrestled six years, and we’ve been working our entire careers for this.”
All 10 seniors developed under former head coach Rusty Mayfield. Jake, Rusty’s younger brother and strength coach for 10 years, was elevated when Rusty moved on to become Oxford’s head coach.
“Everything I know about wrestling, I learned from him,” Jake said.
One lesson Cleburne County wrestlers have learned well is how to handle setbacks. It came in handy at different stages of the duals tournament, when the Tigers had to rally.
“We never mentally defeat ourselves before a match is over,” Salter said. “We always finish through, even though we were down during most of the matches, but we didn’t let a loss of a certain teammate dictate the rest of the match.
“We had a couple of guys step up.”
Some of Cleburne County’s heroes at state duals learned from personal setbacks.
Ian McGowan, who pinned Ashville’s Tyler Edber in the 126-pound match to lead things off Friday, lost part of his first season and all of his second to injuries. A hairline fracture in one arm, occurring in a match, shortened his sophomore season just ahead of sectionals. He missed his junior season after suffering a compound femur fracture in an ATV accident.
It was as bad as one would imagine. He spent a week in the hospital and three months in physical therapy. He underwent four surgeries, bone reconstruction and three skin grafts.
“I had to work on getting the muscle strength back in my leg,” he said. “The doctor told me the day after the surgery that the muscle had separated from the fat in my leg.
“My quad was completely gone, and I had to regrow all of that strength back.”
McGowan viewed his senior season as a catchup year.
“I had to win a bunch for myself and everyone else beside me, helping me out with my injuries,” he said. “It meant a lot to everyone and to me that, if I won, I could show off that anything can be overcome, especially big injuries.
“It’s a mental game.”
Champion has wrestled five years for Cleburne County, sitting out his eighth-grade year as a home-schooler. He battled a concussion as a sophomore, and his sister had a wreck.
On track to at least place at state as a junior, he missed individual sectionals and the traditional state tournament because of a shoulder injury suffered in a January practice.
“I shoved my shoulder up and my collarbone in,” he said.
His recovery carried into May. He was given a surgical and non-surgical option, and the surgical option meant no more wrestling.
“I’ve wrestled for five years, and this is what I enjoy,” he said.
It all set up for Champion and McGowan to be heroes in Birmingham.
Ashville won the toss and chose to lead off with the 126-pound class. Weight classes would progress upward from there then round back to the lighter classes.
“They were probably thinking they could probably put us away quicker than if we started at 106,” Champion said. “At 106, we have the top three.”
McGowan’s pin started Cleburne County with a 6-0 lead, but Ashville nearly made good on its strategy. The Bulldogs won six of the next seven matches to lead 34-12.
Cleburne County would have to sweep the remaining six matches to win and did, starting with Salter’s four-point major decision over Trenton Martin in the 195 match.
Russell Clanton (220), Brown (285), Austin Mayfield (106) and Shamar Heard (113) continued the streak, with pins for Clanton, Austin Mayfield and Heard and a 3-2 decision for Brown.
That put the 120-pounder in the rare position of stepping onto the mat with a championship on the line. Had Champion lost in a major decision or pin, Cleburne County would’ve lost.
“I knew it was all up to me,” he said. “It was really difficult, because in a sport like this or any sport, going into a state championship, when it’s all on you, you’ve got to forget the outcomes and just go out there and wrestle.
“That was the hardest thing I had to deal with.”
Disaster nearly happened in the second period as Champion found himself on his back.
“I messed up on a move, trying to do a roll,” Champion said. “He saw it, tried to capitalize and put me to my back.”
Having avoided the pin, Champion bought time to wait for Williamson’s mistake, which came in the third period. Champion led 10-7 and came into the final period of the tournament ready to spend all.
Champion called his winning move “a mix between a half and a stack.”
“He was doing extremely well on bottom, but he put his head on the mat,” Champion said. “I just saw my opportunity, and I took it. …
“You do top, waist, half and run them over their head, so it turned into a stack. I’ve practiced that move multiple times, and it was a perfect opportunity for it.”
It ended with a wrestler’s favorite sound … an official slapping the mat.
“Even now, it don’t even feel real,” Champion said. “It’s something that I have always dreamed of, and being able to accomplish that keeps you speechless forever.”