Execution on offense, defensive pressure carry Piedmont girls to 3A, Area 11 title

Piedmont-Wellborn girls-bc10.jpg

Piedmont cheerleaders perform at halftime of the girls game versus Wellborn on Tuesday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — Everything the Piedmont girls touched turned to gold Thursday night.

Nothing the Saks Wildcats tried seemed to work. The result was a 63-25 victory for Piedmont in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.