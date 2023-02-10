Execution on offense, defensive pressure carry Piedmont girls to 3A, Area 11 title

PIEDMONT — Everything the Piedmont girls touched turned to gold Thursday night.
Nothing the Saks Wildcats tried seemed to work. The result was a 63-25 victory for Piedmont in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
The Bulldogs (16-13) will host Area 12 runner-up Glencoe on Monday at 6 p.m. in a sub-regional game. Saks advances to sub-regional play as well but must travel to Ohatchee, the Area 12 champion, for its Monday game. Sub-regional winners move on to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University later in the week.
The Bulldogs have been frequent participants in sub-regional play in recent years but hadn’t advanced as the area champion since 2015.
“I knew this was a big game. We haven’t won area in a couple of years and it was really important to me that we did this tonight. … This is huge for us,” said Piedmont junior Ava Pope, who was named tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in the championship game and 21 points in Piedmont’s semifinal win over Wellborn.
Bulldogs head coach Terrace Ridley brought out a ladder when the boys game ended and each of her players climbed up and snipped off a piece of net as a souvenir. Piedmont will lose three players to graduation in May but this year’s varsity roster included two juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen. Ridley elevated several other younger players from the junior high team when their season ended and they climbed the ladder, too.
“I definitely think it’s a great motivator to bring us back to this position (next year),” Pope said of experiencing the feeling of cutting down the net.
The Bulldogs led the Wildcats 15-7 when the first quarter ended.
“We executed on offense, making good passes, seeing the open person,” Ridley said.
The execution continued in the second quarter but the pace of play changed dramatically as Piedmont applied more pressure on defense with its press. Piedmont statistics showed Saks had 30 turnovers for the game.
“Gracie Naugher and Cayla Brothers, they really got after it and created a lot of turnovers on that press,” Ridley said.
Piedmont won the second period 26-5. Naugher scored all nine of her points during the chaos. Brothers had six of her eight points for the game in the second. Lele Ridley scored five of her nine points in the second, Pope netted four points and Jaycee Glover added two points.
The Wildcats’ Jakailyn Carter tallied all five points for Saks, including a 3-point basket from the right corner just before the first half ended. Sania Angel scored all six of her points in the third quarter and Carter added five more, trying to spark Saks (3-18).
Pope and Glover made certain there would be no comeback. Each scored eight points in the third. Pope’s scoring included two 3-point field goals, giving her four for the game. Glover had one trey in the third. She was fouled on another 3-point attempt and converted all three free throws.
Piedmont’s 59-23 lead after three periods started a running clock in the fourth quarter and each team played reserves extensively.
In addition to her 18 points, Pope recorded three assists, four rebounds and two steals. Glover ended with two triples and 13 points, four assists and three steals. Ridley pulled in eight rebounds, made seven steals, dished out three assists and blocked two shots. Naugher added three assists and three rebounds to her nine points.
Carter’s 12 points for the Wildcats included two 3-pointers. Angel scored six points and was 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Camrie Denham netted a trey in the first quarter that gave Saks its only lead of the game at 3-2.
Class 3A, Area 11 all-tournament team
—Ava Pope, Piedmont, MVP
—Lele Ridley, Piedmont
—Jaycee Glover, Piedmont
—Cayla Brothers, Piedmont
—Sania Angel, Saks
—Alonna Crews, Saks
—Madison Turner, Saks
—Madison Atchley, Weaver
—Anna Odom, Wellborn