Ex-White Plains, JSU track star breaks national age-group record

Latasha Sturkie Dodson

Latasha Sturkie Dodson won two events at the USA Track and Field Masters national championships, setting an age-group record in the 400-meter hurdles.

Former Jacksonville State and White Plains High School track star Latasha Sturkie Dodson has won championships before.

But at the USA Track and Field Masters national championships this past week in Lexington, Ky., she set a new American record. She did it in the 400-meter hurdles in the 30-34 women's age division. She finished in 1 minute, 2.95 seconds.