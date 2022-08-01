Ex-White Plains, JSU track star breaks national age-group record

Former Jacksonville State and White Plains High School track star Latasha Sturkie Dodson has won championships before.
But at the USA Track and Field Masters national championships this past week in Lexington, Ky., she set a new American record. She did it in the 400-meter hurdles in the 30-34 women's age division. She finished in 1 minute, 2.95 seconds.
She also won the 100-meter hurdles in her age group with a time of 15.03.
“It was exciting,” Dodson said. “There was a lot of good competition and people from all around the country. Overall, it was an exciting experience because I did it last year, and it was kind of an eye-opening experience.
"It was something that my husband and I wanted to do after I gave birth to my daughter. I’ve always wanted to keep in shape, but it was something that kept me working toward something. Last year was kind of more or less our trial year, and then I came back this year. I decided let’s keep going with this because it keeps me going, keeps me working toward something.”
With her two USATF championships this year in the meet in Lexington, Ky., she has three total, including the 400-meter hurdles title last year.
About her success, Dodson said, “It kind of sounds a little cliche. But putting in the work. Compared to my college days where the only thing I had to worry about was school and making sure I made it to weights and practice on time, it’s different now. I have a daughter, I have a husband, I have a household, I have a job. It feels, in a way, a little bit better that I’ve actually earned this because I have so many other things going on. It really does take hard work, it takes motivation and dedication to what you want to achieve.”
Dodson is a 2008 graduate of White Plains and a 2012 graduate of JSU. At White Plains, she won six Class 2A state championships in track and field. As JSU, she won the 400-meter hurdles at the Ohio Valley Conference championships in 2012.
She also competed in the 55-meter hurdles in indoor track and field at JSU. She also competed in the 100-meter hurdles for the outdoor track and field team. Dodson ran the 55 meters in 8.92 seconds, 14.78 seconds in the 100m, and 1:04.23 in the 400 meters for her personal best times.
“One of the biggest things I’ve taken coming from a small town and being an athlete is you can use sports and education to get to where you want to be,” Dodson said. “If you don’t want to stay in a small town, use that platform of athletics to get you that job or that career that you want. Don’t take it for granted because it passes by so fast. I feel like I was just in college and high school, and it ends in a blink of the eye. Don’t take that for granted, use that opportunity to grow and learn.”