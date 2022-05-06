Etowah’s speed ends Jacksonville’s best run since 2014

JACKSONVILLE — Tito Canales is a smart guy, eyeing law school. Ask the Jacksonville senior catcher before Thursday’s third-round Class 4A playoff series against Etowah, and chances are he’d say he doesn’t believe in ghosts.
Not without evidence, anyway, and Etowah brought receipts.
The Blue Devils stole 18 bases while sweeping Jacksonville 12-2 and 9-1, 12 in Game 1. Consider Canales spooked.
“I was telling them the whole time in the lineup, it’s like chasing ghosts,” Canales said.
It doesn’t take much analysis to dissect the end of Jacksonville’s deepest playoff run since 2014. The Blue Devils became dirt devils, sliding into bases faster than Jacksonville could react.
They took 18 more bases than they earned with their bats, and that doesn’t count errors and one time Jacksonville conceded second base, just to avoid the double steal for another run.
Etowah played like a basketball team that relentlessly presses on a baseball diamond.
“The scouting report on them was, ‘Coach, you’d better be able to field a bunt, and you’d better be able to control the run game,’” Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said. “There’s speed all over.
“We’re a pretty fast group, so I’m sitting here thinking, we see this all the time. We practice against this, but that group over there straight up beat us, and they did it playing their game.”
Etowah advanced to the semifinals and will play the Brooks-Hamilton winner.
Jacksonville finished 19-12 in Edwards’ fourth year, led by a senior class that included Canales, shortstop/leadoff hitter Jae-Taj Morris, top starting pitcher Dakoda Willingham and second baseman Jacoby Zackery.
As for Jacksonville’s playoff run, which included series victories over West Limestone and Madison County, call it unexpected. Edwards made the point to his team while going over the scouting report this past week.
“I told them, if baseball was like football, and you had the preseason magazines and all of that kind of stuff, and somebody is filling out the 4A bracket, you guys are not sitting there in the third round,” Edwards said.
As for the seniors, they were freshmen in Edwards’ first year. He was the third coach in three years for older players, but the freshman class embraced him.
“I love their mindset. I love the way they compete,” Edwards said. “I love the way they show up every day.
“Four years later, here we are in the quarterfinals, and they have been a very crucial part of getting us back to where we’d like to be, year in and year out.”
Minutes after crying in father Juan’s arms, Canales touted the “goofy nice guys.” That’s how this year’s team saw itself.
“All baseball teams have normally got that one guy that’s kind of a butthole,” he said. “None of us.
“Nobody that comes on this field would ever tell you that they came across any guy that wasn’t the kindest dude.”