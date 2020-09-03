Etheredge on Oxford's tough schedule: 'I wanted our kids to see that type of football'

Oxford can make the argument that no other team in the state opened the 2020 high school football season with a more difficult schedule.
For head coach Keith Etheredge, who led the Yellow Jackets to a Class 6A state championship in his first season on the job, there’s no argument to be made.
“I guarantee you they didn’t,” he said.
The Yellow Jackets opened with road games against defending 7A state champion Thompson and 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove. Thompson, which entered the season ranked 20th nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25, defeated the Yellow Jackets 56-34. Oxford got in the winning column a week later, rallying to defeat Pleasant Grove 29-28.
With the loss to Thompson, a perfect season is now out of reach, but the Yellow Jackets’ ultimate goal is still very much in play.
“I always want to start the season out trying to go 15-0, but now we’re going to have to settle for 14-1,” Etheredge said with a laugh.
This isn’t the first time Etheredge has put together a challenging schedule. He said he’s been doing it since his time at Leeds, where he won four state championships. For Etheredge, playing against top teams can do nothing but help, especially when the playoffs roll around.
“I wanted our kids to see that type of football. I want our kids to play against the best,” Etheredge said. “I want the competition to be high, and I expect our kids to play at that level.”
If there was one drawback to playing what Etheredge called “two real physical games,” it’s the injury bug. Etheredge mentioned key performers Bradyn Joiner, Roc Taylor and Chanceton Holifield, among others, as players who have gotten nicked up to begin the season. Luckily for Oxford, none of those injuries is considered serious enough to keep a player out more than a week or two.
“We’ve got to get healthy. We’ve got to get a couple wins under our belts,” Etheredge said. “A lot of times that helps tremendously. When you get a couple of wins, it makes those bumps and bruises feel a little better.”
Etheredge said the Yellow Jackets are young on defense, especially up front, but that didn’t stop him from heaping plenty of praise on a number of his players.
On quarterback Trey Higgins, who has accounted for 675 yards and nine touchdowns through two games, Etheredge said, “He’s going to have 50 touchdowns before the year is over and 4 or 5,000 yards. I truly believe that.”
On defensive back Trequon Fegans, Etheredge said, “There ain’t no question, I think he’s the best DB in the state.”
Etheredge has also been impressed by the members of Oxford’s offensive line — Brandon Kirksey, Kyle Pilkington, Nate Robbins, Austin Sanderson and Joiner — and secondary — Delvon Fegans, Miguel Mitchell and Rod Elston.
Warren Britt, Bakari Dailey, Keeshon Siaosi and Kevin Titi have also been bright spots, according to Etheredge.
Oxford opens region play against Scottsboro at Lamar Field on Friday, and while the Yellow Jackets’ region isn’t considered to be as strong as it has been in year’s past, Etheredge isn’t taking anyone lightly.
“We don’t take anybody for granted,” Etheredge said. “Everybody that’s in 6A is a threat.”