The Quarterback Club of Calhoun County, captained this year by Matt Whitaker, put together a high school football media day for Calhoun County teams Friday. The event was the first of its kind in Calhoun County.
Quarterback Club member Doug O’Dell organized the show and had print and electronic media representatives from a five-county area in attendance to hear from each of the 12 varsity head coaches in Calhoun County and two players from each school. Donoho junior Rod Elston had the distinction of being the lone underclassman representing a school. Here are seven takeaways from the day.
1. 'Big D and Little D'
Wellborn coach Jeff Smith brought the Gilbert twins, Dalton and Dylan. Each has been a starter for the Panthers on both offense and defense for the past two years. Right tackle Dalton was 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds last year but he’s up to 270 pounds now. Left guard Dylan is “nearly 260” after weighing 230 in 2018.
“They call me ‘Big D,’” Dalton said of his teammates. “Coach Smith started that.”
Dalton added that Dylan is lighter “because he’s the pull-and-trap guy.” On defense, Dylan is the weak-side end or “wherever Coach puts me.”
Wellborn reached the playoffs in each of Smith’s first seven years as head coach but haven’t been a postseason team for the past three years. This year, the Panthers return all 22 starters from 2018.
“I feel like this is our year. We’ve just got to stay hungry and stay focused,” Dalton said.
2. Exuding confidence
Ohatchee was 6-0 in Class 2A, Region 6 and 9-0 overall during the regular season last year. If the Indians don’t repeat, it won’t be from a lack of confidence on the part of running back/linebacker Domonique Thomas or wingback/linebacker Ryker Lambright. Each said there was “no doubt” that Ohatchee would be 6-0 in region play again.
Scott Martin called Lambright the “fastest guy on the team,” which is saying a mouthful because Thomas has been very fast while averaging 6.5 yards a carry in 2017 and 9.2 yards in 2018. Lambright said he played extensively on offense as a sophomore but not a great deal last year.
“It’s going to be fun to run with (Thomas),”Lambright predicted.
Thomas said he will take a one-game-at-a-time approach to his senior season but acknowledged the lockscreen on his phone is a photo of Fyffe hoisting last year’s Class 2A state championship trophy.
3. Tired of almost
Pleasant Valley has grown consistently better since Jonathan Nix arrived before the 2015 season but the Raiders haven’t reached the playoffs. This year, Pleasant Valley has 13 seniors and Nix said 74 percent of the varsity squad is either a junior or a senior.
“I think our whole team is tired of being the ‘almost’ team,” running back/linebacker Colton East said. “It’s time for us to do it.”
To make that happen, the Raiders will likely need to win at least one of their first three Class 3A, Region 6 games — Piedmont, Weaver and Saks. This year they get Piedmont and Saks at home.
4. New in blue
Chandler Tyree had been head football coach at White Plains for less than 24 hours when he entered the media day interview room with Ethan Bozarth and Will O’Steen.
In earlier years he wore Oxford’s black and gold and Munford’s red and white. On Friday, he appeared in a royal blue shirt with “WP” embroidered in white on the chest. The shirt was borrowed from assistant coach Wes Henderson.
Tyree said he got his first piece of White Plains apparel Thursday night at his first meeting with his new players, a T-shirt presented to him by Bozarth courtesy of the school booster club.
“I appreciated that,” Tyree said.
5. The third round
The best regular-season record in school history, 10-0, still didn’t get Jacksonville past the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last year. Quarterback Luke Jackson will operate behind a completely new offensive line, but coach Clint Smith said that line could average 300 pounds.
“I feel very confident that we’ll get past the second round. Our team chemistry is a lot better than our chemistry last season,” Jackson said.
Added linebacker Sam Dingler: “We’ve all got that hunger from last year with it not ending the way we wanted it to. We’re all helping everybody come together and I think it’s going to be good.”
6. First or second, not third
Losses to Hokes Bluff at home and Jacksonville on the road left Anniston third in Class 4A, Region 6. In the first round of the playoffs the Bulldogs traveled to Tuscumbia and lost to Deshler 21-7 after scoring first and entering halftime tied 7-7.
“We don’t want to do that again,” wide receiver/safety Jordan Caldwell said of the first-round road trip.
Asked which of last year’s two Region 6 losses the Bulldogs would avenge this season, Caldwell and linebacker Kaleb Jennings answered, “Both,” in unison.
7. Weaver P.R.I.D.E.
There have been some defections at Weaver since the departure of nine-year head coach Daryl Hamby and the arrival of current coach Justin Taylor.
Running back/defensive end Isaiah Woods expressed no bitterness toward those who left but said they have missed Taylor’s P.R.I.D.E. program, which emphasizes Positive energy, Respect for peers and others, Intentional decisions, Discipline and Effort on every play and in everything.
“I’ve been at Weaver since third grade,” two-way tackle Dalton Arnett said. “All my friends are here.
“I’m committed to my city, and I’m committed to my family and my brothers on the football team. If they don’t want to be there that’s their choice. We’re going to work with the best we have to the best of our ability.”
8. Rousing success
Kudos to the Quarterback Club members who worked to make Friday happen. Every player and every coach left with a positive feeling.
“They need to do this every year,” Jacksonville’s Jackson said.
Anniston’s Jennings said he was more comfortable letting his actions on the field speak but Friday was still good.
“I enjoyed it but I like talking on the field. I’d rather talk on the field than talk in here,” Anniston’s Jennings said.
Added Ohatchee’s Thomas: “I’m glad I got to be a part of the very first one.”