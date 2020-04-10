Ed Deupree, Wellborn coaching legend, dies

Edwin (Ed) Deupree, who coached some of Wellborn’s most successful football teams, died Thursday in Talladega. He was 88 and would have celebrated his 89th birthday on April 15. Deupree was head football coach at Wellborn from 1961 through 1972. The Panthers were 77-33-5 during his tenure and won or shared five Calhoun County championships.
After a year as an assistant in football and head basketball coach, Deupree was elevated to head football coach prior to the 1961 season. In his second season as head coach, Wellborn won the county championship, defeating No. 2 seed Alexandria 27-0 in the semifinal game and No. 1 Oxford 12-0 in the championship game. The Panthers won the county championship game again in 1965, defeating Piedmont 7-0.
In 1966, Wellborn was named Class 3A state champion over 88 other schools by the Birmingham News based on a points system created by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Panthers finished 9-0-1. The tie came in the county championship game when Wellborn and Oxford played to a 7-7 deadlock. Deupree also coached Wellborn to its first AHSAA playoff appearance in 1970, one of eight teams in the Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers won their quarterfinal game then lost in the semifinal round.
His coaching success was only part of Deupree’s greatness.
“Other than being a great coach, I don’t know if he realized it at that time but he was a father figure to everybody that played for him. He just had an air of respect about him. A lot of people that didn’t even play football, they respected him,” said former player Ricky Weems, who later coached high school sports for 35 years.
Dennis Dunaway quarterbacked Deupree’s 1966 Wellborn to a 9-0-0 regular season, the first undefeated and untied regular season in school history. He remembered a “really bad” practice during his junior season. Deupree gathered the Panthers around him.
“Why don’t y’all just go on home because we’re not getting anything done,” Dunaway recalled him saying. “We’ll take this up another day. Maybe you’ll feel like playing then.”
At that time, Wellborn’s practice field was across the railroad tracks — where the community’s youth baseball fields and softball field are now. The Panthers did as they were told and headed back to the field house but when they reached the railroad tracks they stopped, had a brief team meeting then returned to Deupree.
“We said, ‘Coach, please let us try to work out again and practice. You’ll have the best you can possibly get out of us.’ That was the kind of coach he was. He made you want to really do it,” Dunaway said.
Wayne Carden played for Deupree at Wellborn and then helped as a volunteer assistant after finishing his playing career at Jacksonville State.
“If a boy got down he knew how to pick him up and then if he got too big for his britches he knew how to bring him down,” Carden said. “He never got mad at anybody as far as I knew. He was the type person who would tell you to do something and you’d do your best to do it. He made you feel special.”
Retiring from football didn’t end Deupree’s work with children. He helped run the Boys Club in the Wellborn area for several years. In his later years, he returned to live in his hometown of Talladega where he had earned all-state recognition as an end in football in 1948, his senior season at Talladega High School.
He had a green thumb and put it to use growing roses, among the most difficult flowers to keep healthy.
“Like coaching football, he had a knack and could grow those roses,” Weems said.
In 2010, Wellborn honored Deupree when it named the field house after him. In 2011, Deupree was inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.