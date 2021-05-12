East Regional softball: Gattis, Alexandria breeze through first day; JCA splits

MONTGOMERY — Alexandria only needed eight innings from pitcher Rylee Gattis to breeze through the first day of the East Regional on Wednesday, and three of them were perfect.
Gattis pitched her second perfect game in a week in a mercy-rule, 15-0 rout of Douglas then allowed just four hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings as the Valley Cubs beat Ramsay 15-1 in five innings at Lagoon Park.
Alexandria (32-10) will play the Sardis-Shelby County winner in Thursday’s 1:45 p.m. winners’ bracket final. The regional is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner and runner-up will advance to next week’s state tournament at Choccolocco Park.
Gattis struck out seven of the 12 batters she faced against Douglas, and she finished with 17 strikeouts in eight innings on the day. She allowed four hits, one run and no walks.
She also pitched a perfect game against Lincoln in last week’s Class 5A, Area 11 tournament at Alexandria.
Gattis also went 4-for-7 with a double and five RBIs on the day.
Alexandria had several strong performances at the plate Wednesday:
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-5, two home runs, six runs, three RBIs.
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-2, double, one RBI against Douglas.
—Addie Jennings, 3-for-5, four runs, three RBIs.
—Jill Cockrell, 5-for-7, triple, double, three runs, three RBIs.
—Clancy Bright, 2-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Christian Hess, 3-for-6, double, three runs, two RBIs.
—Quendeja Bowie, 4-for-5, double, five runs, three RBIs.
Class 1A
Jacksonville Christian splits: Jacksonville Christian lost its opener, to Woodland, 18-6 but stayed alive with a 7-4 victory over Gaylesville in the elimination bracket. The Thunder will play the Ragland-Cedar Bluff loser Thursday at 10:45 a.m.
Against Gaylesville, Erin Prater, Hannah Clayton, Rebekah Carter and Kara Grace each had two hits. Ella Kines scored two runs, and Jacie Brackett had an RBI double.
Krymson Clay pitched seven innings, striking out three batters while scattering eight hits and three earned runs to get the win.
Carter went 3-for-3 against Woodland, coming a home run short of hitting for the cycle. She also scored two runs.
Kines, Bracket and Abbie Stovall each hit a single.