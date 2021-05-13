East Regional softball: Alexandria downs Sardis in winners' bracket championship game

Sardis managed to last a full seven innings against Alexandria in the winners’ bracket championship game of the Class 5A East Region softball tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park on Thursday. That’s something neither Douglas nor Ramsay could accomplish Wednesday.
While the Valley Cubs didn’t manage a mercy-rule win against the Lions, Alexandria’s 9-2 victory was convincing.
“We played three complete games this week,” Alexandria head coach Brian Hess said. “Had a couple of areas offensively where we didn’t execute early today but did later in the game. Proud of this group!”
The Valley Cubs had downed Douglas 15-0 in three innings and Ramsay 15-1 in five frames Wednesday.
Playing through the winners’ bracket undefeated makes Alexandria (33-10) the East Region champion. The Valley Cubs’ next game will be played in the AHSAA Class 5A state tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. They play Tuesday at 9 a.m. against the runner-up team from the South Region.
Batting as the visiting team against Sardis, the Cubs got three runs on one hit in the second. Jill Cockrell reached on an error to start the inning. Clancy Bright followed Cockrell with a single. Christian Hess moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and Cockrell and Bright scored on the same passed ball. Brie Troup walked and scored the third run of the inning on an error.
Trailing 3-0, Sardis got on the scoreboard with a two-out, solo home run in the third. The Lions also got an unearned run in the sixth.
Alexandria added five runs in the sixth, again on just one hit. Catcher Chloe Gattis walked with the bases loaded to score Troup. Winning pitcher Rylee Gattis knocked in Quendeja Bowie and Ashley Philips with a single. Running for Chloe Gattis, Brenlee Sparks scored on an RBI groundout to the right side of the infield by Cockrell. Addie Jennings scored the fifth run of the inning after she was hit by a pitch and reached home on a passed ball.
Bowie accounted for Alexandria’s ninth run with a one-out, solo home run in the top of the seventh. Christian Hess had the Cubs’ only other hit for extra bases, a leadoff double in the fourth.
Rylee Gattis pitched all seven innings. She allowed four hits and walked two batters while recording 13 strikeouts. She also had Alexandria’s lone multi-hit game with three singles in five at-bats.