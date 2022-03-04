EAGLES SOAR: Jacksonville finishes state-title run with dominance

BIRMINGHAM — There was no slowing down Jacksonville's run for its first-ever state title in boys' basketball.
Freshman guard Devin Barksdale goosed the pace off the bench, and the Golden Eagles went off and toward history in Birmingham's Legacy Arena Friday, 85-49.
Jacksonville (28-5) scored its first state title in its third Final Four appearance and first since 2004.
The Golden Eagles also threatened the Alabama High School Athletic Association championship-game record for victory margin. Hayes beat Anniston 78-37 in the 1974 4A final.
Quintavious Long's 3-pointer with 3:02 to play gave Jacksonville an 81-40 lead.
Fan-favorite senior reserve Hayden Robinson put an exclamation point in the victory with a jumper at the two-minute mark. As he ran back down the court, he turned, smiled and flexed to family in the stands.
"This was our day to day," first-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. "I'm proud of them."
The Golden Eagles fulfilled what seemed like destiny the moment 6-foot-9 junior center Cade Phillips moved in from Westbrook Christian over the summer and joined forces with established guards John Broom, Caden Johnson and Camren Johnson.
They also got it done under first-year head. Morrow, a disciple of former Weaver coach Daryl Hamby, managed a talented roster like a veteran, getting his team through challenges including Phillips' month-long absence with a foot injury.
"I just want to sigh," Morrow said. "When I got this job, I don't know how many times I heard, 'You've got to win. You've got to win.'
"They talk about the expectations placed on these 17-year-olds, and they embraced them. They worked at it. That's one of the first things we talked about, Day One. It's one thing to have the talent to win it. It's another thing to do what it takes to get there, and these guys embraced it."
Broom led Jacksonville with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Phillips, the tourney most valuable player, added 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. He made seven shots out of 15, which he called the most shots he's taken all season.
"We felt like we had a mismatch at a lot of positions," Phillips said. "It just so happened that I had the hot hand, and shots were falling. The rims were being generous to me.
"When you get in moments like that on this stage, he (Morrow) always says, eventually players have to take over. ... Every single one of us can take it over."
Caden Johnson scored 15 points with six boards, and Barksdale brought 11 points, three assists and three steals off the bench.
Led by Sheldon Williams' 14 points and 11 from Connor McPherson, Escambia County (27-5) came in with a lineup that could match Jacksonville's size. The starting lineup included 6-8 Sheldon Williams and 6-7 Stephen Williams.
Not wanting to run with Jacksonville, the Blue Devils started the game looking to impose a deliberate pace. The used up nearly a minute of clock on the game's first possession and held the Golden Eagles to a 4-3 lead by the 3:36 media timeout.
In came Barksdale, who sped up the pace like he did in Jacksonville's semifinal victory over St. James on Tuesday. No sooner did he hit the floor when he wound up with a turnover in his hands near midcourt and passed to Caden Johnson for a fast-break dunk.
In the first half alone, Barksdale brought five points, including a 3-pointer, off the bench to go with an offensive rebounds that led to a Phillips bucket, two assists and two steals.
"We talked about not being slow and playing fast," Morrow said. "We knew they were not very deep, and that was one of the things we wanted to do was get into their bench and get them tired."
Jacksonville led 14-7 by first quarter's end and 31-13 after Phillips' driving bucket and free throw just before halftime.
The Golden Eagles had a meal in their talons and spent the second half eating it.
Jacksonville Golden Eagles, 2022 boys' Class 4A state champions! pic.twitter.com/eNZZB9yVMw— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 5, 2022
"This group competed, and it was really fun out there playing today," Broom said. "We were all locked in.
"We knew the expectations that we had, but we thought they were right where they were supposed to be, and we achieved that."