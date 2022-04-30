Eagles rise: Jacksonville reaches third round of baseball playoffs

GURLEY — Tito Canales' single plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and Jacksonville beat Madison County 5-4 in Saturday's Game 3 of their second-round Class 4A baseball playoff series.
GURLEY — Tito Canales' single up the middle plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and Jacksonville beat Madison County 5-4 in Game 3 of their second-round Class 4A playoff series Saturday.
Jacksonville advances to the third round for the first time since 2014 and will play host to the Etowah-Westminster Christian winner next week.
Jacksonville split with Madison County on Friday, falling 11-4 then winning 12-2.
Will Greenwood got the save for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.
Canales' hit scored Jae-Taj Morris from second base for the go-ahead run.
"It was a hard ground ball back through the middle," Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said. "Shortstop got a glove on it, but hit too hard and up the middle. It kind of bounced off his glove into center field."
