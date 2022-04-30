 Skip to main content
Eagles rise: Jacksonville reaches third round of baseball playoffs

Jacksonville baseball

Jacksonville baseball coach Jamison Edwards talks to his team after the Golden Eagles beat Wellborn 11-1 on March 23 at Choccolocco Park. The Golden Eagles meat Madison County 5-4 on Saturday to reach the third round of the playoffs.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

GURLEY — Tito Canales' single up the middle plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and Jacksonville beat Madison County 5-4 in Game 3 of their second-round Class 4A playoff series Saturday.

Jacksonville advances to the third round for the first time since 2014 and will play host to the Etowah-Westminster Christian winner next week.

Jacksonville split with Madison County on Friday, falling 11-4 then winning 12-2.

Will Greenwood got the save for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Canales' hit scored Jae-Taj Morris from second base for the go-ahead run.

"It was a hard ground ball back through the middle," Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said. "Shortstop got a glove on it, but hit too hard and up the middle. It kind of bounced off his glove into center field."

This story will be updated.

