Eagles golden at Gadsden City 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday

GADSDEN — “Compete” was the word of the day at Gadsden City’s 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday. Head football coach Clint Smith’s Jacksonville Golden Eagles competed their way to an 8-0 record on the day and the championship trophy. Class 4A Jacksonville defeated Opelika 23-10 in the title game. The Bulldogs will play in Class 7A for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Smith said he didn’t know what the 16-team field would be when he accepted Gadsden City’s invitation to participate in the tournament.
“They sent the brackets out a couple of days ago and we saw the level of competition that was going to be here, teams with a lot of good athletes, just a lot of big schools, 7A schools, here” Smith said.
Anniston and Weaver joined Jacksonville as Calhoun County’s representatives in the tournament. Weaver was the lone 3A entrant. Anniston and Jacksonville were the only 4A teams entered.
For the Golden Eagles, three members of the receiving corps — Ky’dric Fisher, Damonte Sinclair and Will Phillips — were also part of the rotation at cornerback and safety.
“That was a concern as the day went along, whether we were going to be able to hold up playing against some of the teams that were running seven on, seven off. I felt like we did that — just a lot of heart, a lot of character, a lot of good competition today,” Smith said.
Tournament rules awarded six points for a touchdown, one or two points for a successful conversion pass depending on distance, three points for an interception and two points for a defensive stop.
In the championship game, Jacksonville was unable to score on its first two possessions and trailed 10-2. Quarterback Jim Ogle’s head dropped after the second possession, a rare sight on the football field.
“I got frustrated with myself because I knew I should be doing better than I was,” Ogle said later. “I did it and I came over to the sideline and I caught myself. I said, ‘I can’t do this. These guys, they look up to me. I’ve got to fix myself so we can win it.’”
With Ogle and the offense on the sideline, Jacksonville’s defense got its second stop, cutting Opelika’s lead to 10-4. The offense returned to the field and Ogle completed a touchdown pass on the first play. With the score 10-10, Opelika’s next pass was intercepted by Jacksonville and the Eagles led 13-10.
Jacksonville’s fourth possession brought two time-consuming first downs then a touchdown and a two-point conversion for a 21-10 advantage with just 22 seconds to play. The Eagles’ defense withstood three incomplete passes in the end zone for another stop and a 23-10 win.
In the semifinals, Jacksonville defeated Southside 27-18 after falling behind 9-6 and then 12-8 early. The Panthers intercepted Ogle passes on two of Jacksonville’s first three possessions. A stop by the defense followed by a two-play touchdown drive put the Eagles up 16-12.
With 3:08 left, Southside scored and regained the lead at 18-16. Jacksonville milked the clock with two first downs then Ogle threw for the go-ahead touchdown and a two-point conversion. Ahead 24-18, Jacksonville made an interception in the end zone on the game’s last play to set the final score.
In the second round of bracket play, the Golden Eagles defeated Guntersville 26-21 as Ogle completed four touchdown passes. Guntersville had the ball last and appeared to have regained the lead but the receiver was out of bounds along the far sideline when he caught the ball.
Jacksonville downed Weaver 35-6 in the opening round of bracket action. Ogle completed four touchdown passes and the Eagles made two interceptions.
The Golden Eagles opened pool play against 7A Austin of Decatur and beat the Black Bears 22-14. Carver of Birmingham failed to appear and the Eagles were awarded a 2-0 forfeit victory. The Eagles closed out their four pool games with a 24-16 win over 6A Minor and a 38-13 pounding of 5A Jemison.
Anniston
Anniston also finished pool play 4-0 and got the No. 3 seed, right behind Jacksonville at No. 2, for the tournament bracket. The Bulldogs opened in the bracket with a 25-8 win over 6A Briarwood Christian. Senior quarterback Kam Sandlin was 7-for-10 passing against the Lions with three touchdown passes and one pass for an extra point.
In the quarterfinal round, Southside eliminated the Bulldogs by scoring a touchdown and an extra point with 27 seconds to play. Anniston was able to get off four plays in the final moments but a deep pass was broken up at the final whistle.
“We had our hands on the ball. We just didn’t pull it in,” Bulldogs head coach Rico White said on the field afterward. “I just said it wasn’t meant to be. I loved the way our kids competed.”
Sandlin was 15 of 22 passing with four touchdown tosses against Southside. In its pool games, Anniston defeated Jemison 33-2, Boaz 28-26, Weaver 21-6 and Guntersville 23-14.
White said Jamarius Billingsley, Jaylon Cunningham, Deon Lunsford, Javon Thomas and Malachi Taylor “all made great plays” catching the ball.
While competing was “the biggest thing” about Thursday, White noted that his team needed to gain depth.
“We have some veteran guys but we have some young guys that we want to develop. This competition up here is great. You get a chance to go against 7A, 6A, 5A guys,” White said. “We’re 4A. We get a chance to see a different kind of speed and I want my guys to go against that. They competed well today.”
Weaver
Weaver was not just the smallest school in the tournament, head coach Gary Atchley’s Bearcats also had the shortest roster — just 13 players. Most of the starters on offense remained on the field when Weaver switched to defense. An injury to one of those two-way players in the morning further depleted the Bearcats.
Atchley said his players competed effectively until the heat and playing both ways sapped their energy. The numbers back up Atchley’s assessment. The Bearcats lost to semifinalist Southside 21-17 in their first pool game. They fell to No. 3 seed Anniston 21-6 and lost 16-14 to one of the two Gadsden City teams in their next two pool matchups.
When it was time for their final pool game the Bearcats were spent. Boaz defeated Weaver 29-3 just before the midday lunch break. When bracket play started after lunch, Atchley’s team was paired against No. 2 Jacksonville and lost 35-6.