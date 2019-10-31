BIRMINGHAM — In 2012, while "We Are Young' was blaring on radios across the country, a young Lily Grace Draper and her future volleyball teammates were running the halls of Donoho’s Lower School having no idea about the volleyball dynasty in the gymnasium just a few hundred feet away.
That Donoho volleyball team had captured its second Class 1A volleyball state championship in as many years. It was the 10th volleyball state title in school history.
Then everything happened so fast. Longtime head coach Janice Slay retired, unretired, then retired again. The Falcons fell upon hard times. A third head coach in a three-year period had entered the picture at the once prestigious program.
But, through all the hardships and coaching changes that came during that seven-year window, Draper and those children added an 11th state title Thursday night when Donoho knocked off Westminster-Oak Mountain in a five-set classic 24-26, 25-20, 18-25, 28-26, 15-12 at Bill Harris Arena of the Birmingham Crossplex. The turning point came when the Falcons trailed two sets to one and faced a 24-18 deficit in the fourth set before clawing back and winning.
“These girls have put volleyball back on the map at Donoho,” Falcons head coach Jamie Clendenin said. “Girls are going to want to come back out and play for the team. I think the way we won, too, says a lot; you don’t have teams comeback from 24-18 in an environment like that.”
With its back against the wall — down two sets to one — as Westminster-Oak Mountain served championship point in the fourth set, Donoho fended off five match-ending points to tie the set 24-24. The Knights, again, went ahead to force another match-ending point 26-25, but the Falcons roared back with three straight points to force a decisive fifth set.
Riding that emotional high, Donoho soared out to a 7-0 lead in that set to outscore Westminster-Oak Mountain 17-2 since staring the end of its season in the face. The Falcons added two more points to that run, before the Knights made things interesting by reeling off five points when facing elimination themselves.
However, a service error by the Knights at 14-12 in the fifth set sealed the Falcon victory.
“We all knew this was going to be our last game no matter what, and I think all of us knew we had to put everything out there and give it everything we had,” Donoho's Maggie Wakefield said. “I don’t think any of us were going to be satisfied with being the runner-up, because we all wanted to win. I think, in the end, that’s really what drove us to get those last few points.”
Added Maggie Miller: “I knew it would be the last time playing with the seniors and I’ve never played a high school game without them. It was sad when we were down, thinking about those seniors, but now we have good memories to share with them when we look back on tonight.”
In the same way "We Are Young" ends with the lyrics, "I'll carry you home tonight," the Donoho Falcons will carrying their latest volleyball state championship trophy back to their Anniston home.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Lily Grace Draper, 22 kills, 15 digs
—Wakefield, 24 kills, two blocks
—Miller, 53 assists, four kills
Westminster-Oak Mountain’s top performers:
—Bailee Acker, 14 digs, 13 kills, two assists
—Molly Reynolds, 12 kills, 10 blocks, two digs
—Payton Metcalf, 39 assists, 21 digs, seven kills
Class 1A all-tournament team: Maggie Miller, Donoho (MVP); Lilly Grace Draper, Donoho; Maggie Wakefield, Donoho; Payton Metcalf, Westminster-OM; Molly Reynolds, Westminster-OM; Bailee Acker, Westminster-OM.