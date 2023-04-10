DUGOUT FUN: Local softball players know how to keep the spirit and noise level high

Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper is a multi-threat softball star: she can hit, she can throw, she can catch and … she can cheer.
That last one is important in the sport of softball, in which dugout cheers not only help keep up spirit but contribute to wins as well. For Pleasant Valley, Roper helps lead the cheers.
“We do a whole bunch of chants, and sometimes we’re just in there singing a bunch of random songs,” said Roper, an all-state basketball player and a varsity cheerleader. “It just depends on what kind of mood and what happens. We have something for everything.”
The Raiders’ dugout at this past week's Calhoun County softball tournament was no different, with shouts and screams being heard from across the ballpark.
While Roper takes charge of leading her team’s dugout antics, the intensity and energy poured out of dugouts didn't stop with Pleasant Valley.
Dugouts around the county have become as rowdy as they’ve ever been, with players creating chants, singing songs or finding other ways to instigate excitement and create an adrenaline-packed environment for both teammates and opponents.
White Plains’ Leighton Arnold said that in an adrenaline-packed game, hearing her teammates chant and cheer can create some relief at the plate.
“It takes pressure off,” Arnold said. “It takes everything about everything else off. It's just you and your friends just having a good time.”
Despite some cheers and songs being used on many teams, players take time to hone their craft of bringing an atmosphere to a game.
Roper says that her team has developed a group of cheers that have become mainstays in the Raiders’ dugouts, even associating some with certain situations they see on the field.
She also said that while they may have some that others use, the Raiders will get together on their own time and create unique ways of making their presence known in the dugout.
“Sometimes, it travels from travel ball to here, but most of the time we make it up together or it’s something we’ve heard before,” Roper said.
While some teams have specific words and chants where the other players follow suit, others have their own special forms of making energy flow.
In Piedmont’s dugout, for instance, some of the team’s moments go beyond words.
“Savannah (Smith) likes to bark,” Piedmont’s Emma Grace Todd said. “That’s one of our favorites.”
When asked about her barking, Smith, an ace pitcher, confirmed the claim from her teammate, even adding that she’s now associated with her barking among teammates.
“I figured out I can do it my freshman year, and since we’re the Bulldogs, everybody kind of liked that, so I never stopped doing it,” the junior said. “My freshman year, we were all goofing around and I actually did it and they were like ‘woah, Savannah, that was pretty good,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, you should do that more often.’ Whatever works.”
She added that while her barking is a staple for the Bulldogs, other players can get even more exotic with their means of creating a rowdy dugout.
“Some people know how to do a seagull noise. Some people know how to do a donkey noise,” Smith said.
Todd said that during Piedmont’s trip to Tennessee, the team began to experiment with the rowdiness, with many of the elements still being used in the team’s games back in Alabama.
“We always say to bring the energy and that’s really important to how we play and how we perform,” Todd said. “Our coach always tells us to bring the energy.”
Along with chanting and cheering, Roper said that Pleasant Valley players will sing and even do dances popular on TikTok and other social media platforms before and during their games.
“We always like to do the ‘run-it dance,’ or ‘Mrs. Right,’ before games, and today we were singing Disney Channel songs like Doc McStuffins and stuff.”
While many dugout antics are developed before the season and even follow mid-season trends, some are passed down from graduating seniors, with Roper now leading the charge with one of Pleasant Valley’s chants.
Roper could even name which players passed down the cheer.
“We have a ‘good eye,’ cheer, and I remember we pass it down and every senior gets to do it,” Roper said.
She added that three or four years ago, a then-senior did. It passed to another player, and now it has passed to Roper.
Alexandria’s Jill Cockrell said that Alexandria also has their fair share of chants, remembering many of hers from when she was younger.
“I know them from when we were younger, and we just all put them together,” Cockrell said.
White Plains coach Tiffany Williams, who had a decorated softball career of her own, said that despite the Wildcats’ dugout being among the rowdiest, it took some convincing to encourage the players to cheer.
“I’m not going to lie: we started off quiet this year. You can ask any of them,” Williams said. “A lot of conversations we had at the beginning of the year, I was like, ‘Hey guys, we’ve got to get up. I know we don’t have a lot of people here, but I know y’all are loud.’”
Arnold says that in White Plains’ dugout, one player will typically begin something and the rest of the players will follow along with that cheer on the spot.
“It's just really just someone makes it up and it just flows with it,” Arnold said.
While dugouts continue to develop chants and pump excitement into softball games across the county, Piedmont coach Rachel Smith encourages the players to get loud saying that the environment the players create bolsters the level of play on the field.
“I believe you create the environment for your success,” the coach said. “You don’t wait for something good to happen to get excited, you create the environment for success and then good things happen. I think positivity is a big part of our game.”