DUGOUT FUN: Local softball players know how to keep the spirit and noise level high

Piedmont kept the dugout cheers going all the way to a Calhoun County softball championship.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper is a multi-threat softball star: she can hit, she can throw, she can catch and … she can cheer.

That last one is important in the sport of softball, in which dugout cheers not only help keep up spirit but contribute to wins as well. For Pleasant Valley, Roper helps lead the cheers.