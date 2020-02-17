DREAM FINISH: Coach's grandson hits buzzer-beater to send Jacksonville Christian to Final Four

JACKSONVILLE — Tommy Miller had a dream before coaching his Jacksonville Christian team in Monday’s Northeast Regional final. The dream involved his grandson and a game-winning shot.
One might call it a dream born of wishful thinking, but Miller has been around the Calhoun County basketball scene 30-plus years. Oh, and he’s a pastor.
Grandson Eli Fair swished a buzzer-beating runner from the volleyball line, in front of the press table, to lift JCA to a 52-49 victory over area rival Spring Garden and the Thunder’s first berth in the Alabama High School Athletic Association semifinals in Birmingham.
The shot touched off a wild postgame celebration on Bill Jones Court in Pete Mathews Coliseum and sent JCA (24-6) to Monday’s 10:30 a.m. Class 1A semifinal against Southeast Regional champion Lanett.
Miller, who started JCA’s program 32 years ago and led it from Christian school ball to AHSAA play in 2002, had to choke back emotion.
“I’ve had a time of emotions already,” Miller said during the postgame news conference. ‘The emotions were so strong there. You could feel them everywhere, the people behind us and the players. The emotions were so strong everywhere in the gym.
“When that shot went in, I don’t know if I can explain that. One of the first things I thought was, ‘I’m not sure I can speak in a press conference.’”
Miller serves as JCA’s principal and head coach across multiple sports. He coached his daughters in basketball, and daughter Katy Bryant serves as the school’s volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball coach.
In 2017, Miller suffered the disappointment of discontinuing the school’s football program because of low participation. He was the school’s long-time head football coach, as well.
The most recent AHSAA reclassification listed JCA’s average daily enrollment in grades 10-12 at 41.85.
Also the pastor at Wellington First Baptist Church, Miller has battled sporadic health problems, including double bypass surgery in 2010.
Keeping JCA’s school and sports programs going has been a labor of love and faith. That’s why he didn’t doubt it what came to his mind, in the days since JCA eliminated Lindsay Lane in Thursday’s regional semifinals.
“Nobody’s going to believe this, but I envisioned this last night,” he said. “You can call it a dream, or whatever you want to do, of Eli making a last-second shot to win the ballgame, and it was a long shot.
“It was almost exactly like that.”
Miller believed it so strongly that he resisted the urge to call timeout, when Fair caught Nash Messer’s inbounds pass with 4.2 seconds left and began dribbling up the left side of the court against Spring Garden’s Chaz Pope and Weston Kirk.
Fair, who scored most of his 12 points in the game off putbacks and hustle plays, dribbled until he ran out of time and launched.
The clock struck zeroes just as the ball broke through the rim.
“That was insane,” Fair said. “The craziest thing about it was, I didn’t hit anything all game except layups and free throws, but, when that shot left my hand, I was like, ‘That might go in.’
“I saw it go in, and that’s the most shocked I’ve ever been in my life.”
As sweet as the moment was for his grandfather, it was cathartic for Fair. He had the unenviable task of guarding Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr, Alabama’s all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball, through Murr’s 56-point performance Thursday.
To exit with one of the Northeast Regional’s most memorable shots“is an amazing feeling,” Fair said. “We came into the tournament wanting to win, and that was our goal, but it happening was a whole different story.
“I didn’t know how it would feel, and it feels a whole lot better than I thought it would.”
Just as heroic in the game’s final, frantic seconds was JCA’s Kobe Messer. Coming out of a timeout, he slid right from his spot under the basket and positioned himself to cut off Kirk, who drove for the would-be, go-ahead bucket.
The resulting charging call gave JCA the ball with 4.2 seconds to play.
“That was the thing that had to be done,” Miller said. “In the timeout, we just talked about that: ‘You have to play better defense right now than you’ve ever played in your life.’
“Kobe did. He’d gotten beat several times tonight. He didn’t on that play. He was right where he was supposed to be.”
Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin prescribed Kirk’s drive in the preceding timeout. The play, which the Panthers run for Kirk and point guard Cooper Austin at different times, called for a high-screen and drive.
Ricky Austin scanned JCA’s defense and signaled to stick with the plan. Kirk began his drove from high and right of the foul line.
“Weston was in the huddle and said, ‘I want the ball. I want the ball,’”Ricky Austin said.
The only defect in the execution was Kirk’s timing, Austin said. The hope was to score and not leave JCA time to get a shot off.
Kirk drove around JCA center Chase Vinson at the foul line and turned toward the basket.
“I just remember seeing Vinson on my right, and then 21 (Kobe Messer) right in front of me,” a tearful Kirk said.’
The two most consequential plays capped a memorable Northeast Regional game that saw JCA get out to as much as a 14-point lead at 6:08 in the second quarter and Spring Garden rally to within 29-28 at halftime and lead by as many as five points at 4:47 of the third.
Vinson, the tournament’s most valuable player, led JCA with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He also turned in four assists, a block and a steal.
Fair and point guard Brady Shaddix contributed 12 points apiece, and Miller credited Shaddix’s floor work as a key. Shaddix had five steals and hit two of JCA’s three 3-pointers.
“We talk about Chase being so dominant inside, but I really think Brady was the difference in the ballgame tonight, his play from the beginning to the end,” Miller said.
Kirk led Spring Garden (23-7) with 16 points, and Luke Welsh added 10.
The Panthers came one game short of reaching the state semifinals a year after getting there for the first time since 2005. Ricky Austin praised their scrappiness.
“I told them back early in the season, ‘Hey, I don’t want to lose, and we’re not satisfied with losing,’” he said. “But this is one team I don’t mind losing with. I can get through a loss with this team.
“This hurts. The way we lost, it hurts, but this group of kids has done everything right, every one of them.”