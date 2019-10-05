ALEXANDRIA — The championship of the 2019 edition of the annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament will be a battle between Alexandria and Jacksonville. No. 1-seeded Alexandria and No. 2 Jacksonville clash at 7 p.m. Monday at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Alexandria advanced by defeating No. 9 Faith Christian 25-15, 25-23, 25-13 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Oxford 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 in the semifinal round. Jacksonville bested No. 7 Weaver 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Donoho 25-13, 19-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12 in the semifinals.
The Valley Cubs will be seeking their second straight county title under current head coach Whitney Welch and sixth overall with lots of new faces in starting roles. Alexandria placed five players on the 2018 all-tournament team then lost all five to graduation.
David Clark has coached Jacksonville (27-10) to each of its 10 tournament champions. The Golden Eagles first won in 2000. They had back-to-back titles in 2005-06, won four in a row from 2008 through 2011, went back-to-back again in 2013-14 and last won in 2016.
Monday’s title match should present an interesting contrast in styles. The Valley Cubs don’t make offense a high priority. Playing defense, serving well, controlling the ball all come before anything else in Welch’s plan for any season.
“That’s just something I learned early in coaching,” Welch said after Alexandria’s win over Oxford. “You can win games on serving, passing and being disciplined.”
The Cubs have a lot of options on offense. Junior outside hitter Jordan Beason has been Alexandria’s most consistent weapon. She led her team in kills in the win over Faith with 15 and against Oxford with 12 but she certainly isn’t Alexandria’s only offense.
Against Faith, the Cubs got eight kills from Lexi Weber, six from Madison Wallace, four each from Kylie Jordan and setter Anna Johnson, three from TyShica Woodgett and two from Kandyn Blankehship. Ashley Parker had three aces. In the win over Oxford, Kaylee Smith gave Alexandria’s attack eight kills. Blankenship joined Wallace with seven kills each. Weber had three kills but served well with four aces and added four blocks against the Yellow Jackets.
In directing Saturday’s attack, Johnson totaled 62 assists and served 11 aces. Libero Sarah Pelham finished with 25 digs and four aces.
Jacksonville’s offense is largely the Kayla Broom and Brenna Stone show. Broom had 21 kills against Weaver and 17 against Donoho. Stone recorded 15 kills against the Bearcats and 23 against the Falcons.
“I think my two options are pretty dadgum good. I don’t know that they have anything to match those two options but they have more options,” Clark said. “It’s a little easier for them because they’ve got more places to go with the ball.”
Sophomore middle Aly Harris added eight kills against Weaver and four against Donoho. Clark said every contribution from Harris takes some strain off Broom and Stone.
Setter Molly Wilson had 71 assists in the Eagles two wins Saturday and made five kills against Donoho. Lexi Callahan had 20 digs, Caitlin Clark 19 digs and Bailee Pritchett 18 digs to lead Jacksonville’s defense Saturday. Broom had nine blocks and Stone seven.
“I think it’s going to be about errors for us Monday night,” Clark said. “If we have a lot of unforced errors and don’t handle the ball well in serve receive it will be a long night. If we do those things well we’ll have a chance.”
No. 3 Donoho: The Falcons defeated No. 6 White Plains 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 in the quarterfinals. Freshman Lily Grace Draper had 21 kills on the day for the Falcons (33-14). She added 10 digs and three aces.
Sophomore Mercy Mangum recorded 19 kills, six aces and six blocks. Classmate Maggie Wakefield added 17 kills and six blocks. Freshman Mary Marshall Perry had 11 kills, five aces and four blocks. Junior setter Maggie Miller finished with 58 assists and seven aces. Libero Mya Keel, one of Donoho’s two seniors, had six aces and 11 digs.
No. 4 Oxford: In its quarterfinal match, Oxford beat No. 5 Ohatchee 25-16, 25-23, 25-21. Lakijah Brown led in kills with 19. Tanyia McDonald had 15 kills and 11 digs. Shania Vincent recorded 14 kills and 14 digs.
Aumaria Lindsey had nine kills. Setter Cadie Burn dished out 55 assists. The Yellow Jackets (20-16) got 17 digs from Ari Curry and 14 digs from Brittany Davis.
No. 5 Ohatchee: The Indians (25-6) downed No. 12 Piedmont 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11 in the second round to move to the quarterfinals. Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 24 kills and 11 blocks.
Bailey Carden contributed 12 kills and 17 digs. Gracee Haynes had 10 kills, eight aces and 18 digs. Setter Abby Hester had 32 assists and six aces. Haley Feemster added 12 digs.
No. 6 White Plains: White Plains reached the quarterfinals by defeating No. 11 Saks 25-19, 25-15, 25-15. Natalie Pinto had 34 assists for the Wildcats and Reece Roberts had 29 assists.
Gracie Morgan led in kills with 31. Allison Arenth added 13 kills for the Wildcats (20-14). Peyton Helms and Emma Ponder led White Plains on defense.
No. 7 Weaver: The Bearcats (24-13) edged No. 10 Sacred Heart 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 before falling to Jacksonville. Rylee Hewitt had 33 assists and Marlee Wells 32 in Weaver’s two-setter offense.
Hewitt added eight kills and five aces. McKenna Flynn had 27 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. Haley Homesley finished with 20 kills. Kayleigh Hindsman had 10 kills and six blocks. Makayla Lilio made 19 digs and Keelie Leach had 12 digs.
No. 9 Faith Christian: In Saturday’s only match that didn’t go according to the seeding, the Lions defeated No. 8 Pleasant Valley 25-17, 26-24, 25-18 to reach the quarterfinals.
Anna Davis had 32 assists. Sarah Christjohn totaled 14 kills. Sydnee Johnson recorded 13 kills. Jordan Campbell had six kills.
No. 10 Sacred Heart: Amiyah Buchanan led the Cardinals with 20 kills. Sophia Allen made six kills, served five aces and added 27 digs.
Angel Nguyen had 24 digs and eight kills and Seanna Johnson recorded seven kills and 15 digs in Sacred Heart’s injury-depleted lineup.
First-round matches
No. 11 Saks defeated No. 14 Jacksonville Christian 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
No. 12 Piedmont defeated No. 13 Wellborn 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9