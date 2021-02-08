Double the buzz: Yellow Jacket boys, girls enter postseason with high hopes

OXFORD — Melissa Bennett has made clear her goal for Oxford girls’ basketball … make it as relevant as Oxford boys’ basketball.
The Yellow Jackets are taking a major step forward this season.
Oxford High School enters area-tournament play this week with two top seeds and two 20-win teams. For the girls (21-6), it’s the first 20-win season since 2001-02.
The boys (27-2) have a 23-game winning streak, and they can beat the 44-year-old school record of 31 victories in a season.
Oxford’s boys have made the last four Northeast Regionals and won the past three Calhoun County tournaments, so 20-win seasons are nothing new.
For the girls, joining the party this season “is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Bennett, the Yellow Jackets’ fifth-year coach. “We’ve talked a lot this past week about, we don’t want to have the great record and then not finish it with a playoff run.”
Oxford’s girls open 6A, Area 13 play against Southside today at 6 p.m. in the Oxford Sports Arena. The boys open against Pell City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Winners clinch a berth in the area-final and sub-regional rounds. Assuming both Oxford teams get there, they will play both games at home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this season’s playoffs include what will feel like a second sub-regional round. Regional semifinals will play out at school sites. Only regional finals will play out at regional sites, like Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Both Oxford teams have high hopes of getting there. The boys were No. 4 in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released Wednesday. The girls have been either ranked or among others nominated for most of this season.
“A lot of credit goes to Coach Bennett and those girls for what they’ve done,” Oxford boys’ coach Joel Van Meter said. “They’ve done a tremendous job, and she’s worked hard at it since she’s been here.
“When you work hard, you deserve success, and they’re getting it this year.”
Oxford’s girls have what Bennett has called one of their deepest and most athletic teams in recent memory. She took advantage with a philosophy change, going with more pressure and up-tempo basketball.
The team’s success runs deeper than Xs and Os, however.
“It’s chemistry,” senior Lisa Montgomery said. “We love each other. We’re more close this year than we were the last few years.”
As wins have piled up, so has confidence.
“This year, mentally, it’s like we’ve said, ‘We deserve this respect,’” senior Emma McCullough said. “We’ve shown that on the court.”
Oxford’s girls reached the county final for the first time since 2018. They hope to make the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2002.
They’ve come close recently, losing subregional games in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They lost to Albertville 34-33 in 2017.
If Oxford’s girls win at regional, it would mark their second victory at regional and first since 1996.
“We’ve still got unfinished business that we want to handle,” Bennett said after Oxford’s 61-38 rout of traditional power Scottsboro on Friday. “But 20 wins, or 21 now, is a step in the right direction.”
Oxford’s boys have what Van Meter has called his deepest team in 11 years with the school, and it recently got deeper with Kyler Wright’s return after a six-week absence with a leg injury.
They Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a beat despite losing 2020 senior Zondrick Garrett, a two-time Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year and University of South Alabama freshman.
“We’ve got a great group,” Van Meter said. “More than anything, and I try to tell as many people this as possible, we’ve got great people. We don’t have a good basketball team. We’ve got great people.
“When you’ve got great people, a lot of things can happen.”
AHSAA area tournaments for girls and boys begin today and continue through the week.
