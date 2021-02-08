You are the owner of this article.
Double the buzz: Yellow Jacket boys, girls enter postseason with high hopes

OXFORD — Melissa Bennett has made clear her goal for Oxford girls’ basketball … make it as relevant as Oxford boys’ basketball.

The Yellow Jackets are taking a major step forward this season.

Oxford High School enters area-tournament play this week with two top seeds and two 20-win teams. For the girls (21-6), it’s the first 20-win season since 2001-02.

The boys (27-2) have a 23-game winning streak, and they can beat the 44-year-old school record of 31 victories in a season.

Oxford’s boys have made the last four Northeast Regionals and won the past three Calhoun County tournaments, so 20-win seasons are nothing new.

For the girls, joining the party this season “is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Bennett, the Yellow Jackets’ fifth-year coach. “We’ve talked a lot this past week about, we don’t want to have the great record and then not finish it with a playoff run.”

Oxford’s girls open 6A, Area 13 play against Southside today at 6 p.m. in the Oxford Sports Arena. The boys open against Pell City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Winners clinch a berth in the area-final and sub-regional rounds. Assuming both Oxford teams get there, they will play both games at home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this season’s playoffs include what will feel like a second sub-regional round. Regional semifinals will play out at school sites. Only regional finals will play out at regional sites, like Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Both Oxford teams have high hopes of getting there. The boys were No. 4 in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released Wednesday. The girls have been either ranked or among others nominated for most of this season.

“A lot of credit goes to Coach Bennett and those girls for what they’ve done,” Oxford boys’ coach Joel Van Meter said. “They’ve done a tremendous job, and she’s worked hard at it since she’s been here.

“When you work hard, you deserve success, and they’re getting it this year.”

Oxford’s girls have what Bennett has called one of their deepest and most athletic teams in recent memory. She took advantage with a philosophy change, going with more pressure and up-tempo basketball.

The team’s success runs deeper than Xs and Os, however.

“It’s chemistry,” senior Lisa Montgomery said. “We love each other. We’re more close this year than we were the last few years.”

As wins have piled up, so has confidence.

“This year, mentally, it’s like we’ve said, ‘We deserve this respect,’” senior Emma McCullough said. “We’ve shown that on the court.”

Oxford’s girls reached the county final for the first time since 2018. They hope to make the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2002.

They’ve come close recently, losing subregional games in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They lost to Albertville 34-33 in 2017.

If Oxford’s girls win at regional, it would mark their second victory at regional and first since 1996.

“We’ve still got unfinished business that we want to handle,” Bennett said after Oxford’s 61-38 rout of traditional power Scottsboro on Friday. “But 20 wins, or 21 now, is a step in the right direction.”

Oxford’s boys have what Van Meter has called his deepest team in 11 years with the school, and it recently got deeper with Kyler Wright’s return after a six-week absence with a leg injury.

They Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a beat despite losing 2020 senior Zondrick Garrett, a two-time Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year and University of South Alabama freshman.

“We’ve got a great group,” Van Meter said. “More than anything, and I try to tell as many people this as possible, we’ve got great people. We don’t have a good basketball team. We’ve got great people.

“When you’ve got great people, a lot of things can happen.”

Area-tournament schedule
AHSAA area tournaments for girls and boys begin today and continue through the week.
 
MONDAY
Girls
Class 6A, Area 13
No. 4 Southside at No. 1 Oxford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Pell City at No. 2 Springville, 6 p.m. 
Class 5A, Area 11
No. 4 Moody at No. 1 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
No. 3 St. Clair County at No. 2 Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 9
No. 5 Munford at No. 4 Cleburne County, 5 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 11
No. 4 Pleasant Valley at No. 1 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Weaver at No. 2 Piedmont, 6 pm.
Class 2A, Area 7
No. 5 Randolph County at No. 4 Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10
No. 5 Jacksonville Christian at No. 4 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
Class 4A, Area 9
No. 5 Cleburne County at No. 4 Munford, 5 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7
No. 5 Randolph County at No. 4Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10
No. 5 Coosa Christian at No. 4 Donoho, 6 p.m. 
 
TUESDAY
Girls
Class 5A, Area 8
No. 4 Shelby County at No. 1 Talladega, 6-p.m.
No. 3 Clay Central at No. 2 Sylacauga, 6 p.m. 
Class 4A, Area 9
No. 4 Cleburne County/No. 5 Munford winner at No. 1 Anniston, 5 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains at No. 2 Handley, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 10
No. 4 Ashville at No. 1 Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Etowah at No. 2 Cherokee County, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7
No. 3 Lanett at No. 2 Ranburne, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Randolph County/No. 4 Horseshoe Bend winner at No. 1 LaFayette, 5 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 12
No. 4 Westbrook Christian at No. 1 Spring Garden, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Gaston at No. 2 Sand Rock, 6 p.m. 
Class 1A, Area 8
No. 4 Wadley at No. 1 Winterboro, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Woodland at No. 2 Talladega County Central, 5 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10
No. 5 JCA/No. 4 Faith winner at No. 1 Coosa Christian, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Donoho at No. 2 Ragland, 6 p.m.
Boys
Class 6A, Area 13
No. 4 Pell City at No. 1 Oxford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Southside at No. 2 Springville, 6 p.m.  
Class 5A, Area 11
No. 4 St. Clair County at No. 1 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Moody at No. 2 Lincoln, 6 p.m. 
Class 3A, Area 11
No. 4 Ohatchee at No. 1 Piedmont, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Pleasant Valley at No. 2 Weaver, 6 p.m.
 
WEDNESDAY
Girls
Class 3A, Area 9
No. 3 Wellborn at No. 2 Saks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Class 5A, Area 8
No. 4 Shelby County at No. 1 Sylacauga, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Clay Central at No. 2 Talladega, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 9
No. 4 Munford/No. 5 Cleburne County winner at No. 1 Anniston
No. 3 Handley at No. 2 White Plains, 6 p.m. 
Class 4A, Area 10
No. 4 Ashville at No. 1 Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Cherokee County at No. 2 Etowah, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 9
No. 3 Wellborn at No. 2 Saks, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7
No. 3 LaFayette at No. 2 Ranburne, 5 p.m.
Randolph County/Horseshoe Bend winner at No. 1 Lanett, 5 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 12
No. 3 Westbrook Christian at No. 2 Spring Garden, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Gaston at No. 1 Sand Rock, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 8
No. 4 Woodland at No. 1 Talladega County Central, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Wadley at No. 2 Winterboro, 5 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10
No. 4 Donoho/No. 5 Coosa Christian winner at No. 1 Ragland, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville Christian at No. 2 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
 
THURSDAY
Girls
Class 6A, Area 13
(Oxford, Pell City, Southside, Springville)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 11
(Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 11
(Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Weaver)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 8
(Talladega County Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
 
FRIDAY
Girls
Class 5A, Area 8
(Clay Central, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 9
(Anniston, Cleburne County, Handley, Munford, White Plains)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 5 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 10
(Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Ashville, Etowah) 
Championship at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7
(Ranburne, Randolph County, Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 5 p.m. 
Class 2A, Area 12
(Spring Garden, Westbrook Christian, Sand Rock, Gaston)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 1A, Area 10
(Donoho, Faith, JCA, Ragland, Coosa Christian)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Boys
Class 6A, Area 13
(Oxford, Pell City, Southside, Springville)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 5A, Area 11
(Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 4A, Area 9
(Anniston, White Plains, Cleburne County, Handley, Munford)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 7 p.m. 
Class 3A, Area 11
(Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Weaver)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 1A, Area 8
(Talladega County Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
 
SATURDAY
Girls
Class 3A, Area 9
(Saks, Wellborn, Childersburg)
Championship: No. 2 Saks/No. 3 Wellborn winner at No. 1 Childersburg, noon
Boys
Class 5A, Area 8
(Clay Central, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 4A, Area 10
(Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Ashville, Etowah)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 3A, Area 9
(Saks, Wellborn, Childersburg)
Championship: No. 2 Saks/No. 3 Wellborn winner at No. 1 Childersburg, 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7
(Ranburne, Randolph County, Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett)
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 5 p.m. 
Class 2A, Area 12
(Spring Garden, Sand Rock, Gaston, Westbrook
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 
Class 1A, Area 10
(Donoho, Faith, JCA, Ragland, Coosa Christian) 
Championship game at site of higher surviving seed, 6 p.m. 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

