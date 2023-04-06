Donoho girls secure sixth straight county championship thanks to second-half surge

ANNISTON — Under no circumstance can Donoho junior striker Erin Turley ever imagine losing a girls' soccer match in the Calhoun County Tournament.
That seldom occurs. The Falcons are as tough as shoe leather when a soccer title is on the line.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
ANNISTON — Under no circumstance can Donoho junior striker Erin Turley ever imagine losing a girls' soccer match in the Calhoun County Tournament.
That seldom occurs. The Falcons are as tough as shoe leather when a soccer title is on the line.
“Our standard is built up,” said Turley. “The county tournament belongs to us, and sometimes we’re a second-half team.”
Turley and the Donoho girls did the predictable once again. The Falcons secured their sixth straight county soccer championship thanks to a second-half surge and a 3-0 shutout of the Oxford girls on Thursday night at the James A. Dunn Soccer Complex in Anniston.
The Donoho girls hit the reset button in the second half when the Falcons scored all three goals in the final 40 minutes.
But championship soccer teams like Donoho do that sort of thing.
“We worked together,” Falcons eighth-grade forward Chloe Melton said. “Our midfield was good, and our defense was strong.”
The county champion from Donoho also found the next offensive gear in the second half. Melton got the Falcons going with the first goal of the county tournament finals.
She scored on a 15-yard shot with 30:31 left in the game. Melton gave Donoho a 1-0 lead, and the Falcons never looked back.
They didn’t need to either.
“We never doubted ourself,” Donoho sophomore midfielder Sam Wakefield said. “Every time we touch the ball, we’re getting better. We’re well-coached.”
The Falcons weren’t watching the clock either. They were more interested in dominating the second half, which Donoho did.
The soon-to-be county soccer champions would score their second goal on a Turley 25-yard high-riser. The ball eventually found the net for a 2-0 lead at the 11:59 mark of the second half.
“This (game and championship) means everything,” Falcons head soccer coach Vinny Yaslava said. “We wanted this more than everybody else. We found a spark and some togetherness.”
Donoho would score one more energetic goal with just 40.4 seconds remaining on a five-yard shot from Falcons junior striker Zoe Christopher.
And Oxford went down to defeat despite its endless hustle. The tears would soon follow for the 6-5 Yellow Jackets.
“We had a lot of key players taking hit after hit,” Oxford senior forward Hannah Robbins said after the game. “We wanted this bad, and I thought we were the better team, for sure.”
But the annual county soccer champions from Donoho know different. The Falcons blasted their record to 8-1-1.
The girls' county soccer tournament MVP for Calhoun County is Sam Wakefield of Donoho. She took the award with a smile on her face.
“I am relentless,” Wakefield said. “I never give up on any ball. I go for it.”
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.