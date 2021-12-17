Dobbins, Ennis and Foster contribute on defense as North All-Stars top South

MOBILE — Oxford’s Jordan Dobbins recorded seven tackles, helping the Alabama North All-Stars beat the South 14-10 in the 63rd North-South All-Star game on Friday in the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Dobbins, a linebacker, also had a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He finished second among North defenders in tackles; North MVP Luke Hodge, of Oneonta, finished with a game-high 13.
Ohatchee’s Eli Ennis had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Piedmont’s Omarion Foster had three with a pass breakup.
The North, coached by Richie Busby of Helena High School, scored two second-half touchdowns then turned to its tenacious defense and made the big plays when needed to seal the win.
The North took a 7-0 lead at 7:18 in the third quarter when Fort Payne tight end Burt Sawyer hauled in a 31-yard pass from quarterback Benny Malin of Good Hope. The three-play drive was set up by a North interception by Aliceville defensive back Landon Ball, who returned the pick 36 yards deep in South territory.
The South, coached by Jim Bob Striplin of Geneva County, roared back with Fairhope place-kicker Luke Freer booting 25-yard field with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
The South took the lead, 10-7, 44 seconds later. An interception by Jacob Foster of Greenville was returned to the North 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter. On the next play, quarterback Walter Taylor of Jackson connected with Iverson Hooks of Pike Road for a tounchdown pass to put the South ahead.
The North marched 60 yards on 10 plays to take the lead again, 14-10, with Huffman running back Makhi Hughes rolling into the end zone from the 4-yard line with 5:47 remaining. Hughes also had back-to-back runs of 12 and 10 yards in the winning drive.
The North defense, led by Hodge, stymied the South offense on its next possession, and the North offense ran out the clock — thanks in part to a fumble recovery by Gordo’s Ben Capps on a punt with 37 seconds remaining.
The South now holds a 31-30-2 edge in the series.